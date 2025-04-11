Predicted XI: Bayindir to start in goal against Newcastle? Mount to partner Ugarte in midfield? Garnacho & Fernandes to support Zirkzee in attack?

Manchester United return to Premier League action on Sunday as they travel to St James’ Park to face Newcastle United. Earlier this season United lost 2-0 to Newcastle at Old Trafford so Ruben Amorim’s side will need to get the better of the Magpies this weekend. It is going to be a tough match though but it needs to be a good one.

Newcastle will be boosted by the fact they ended a generation long drought without a trophy after winning the Carabao Cup last month. But the fact they are well about United in the Premier League is the big problem with United sitting in 13th place and Newcastle sitting in the top five.

United are 15 points adrift of Newcastle this season with 21 points left to earn this season, including this match. United will need to work hard to get the better of their opposition. This is the worst season for United in the Premier League, worse than last season when they finished eighth in the league. Improvement needed.

Predicted Manchester United Starting XI – 3-4-2-1

Onana;

Mazraoui, Maguire, Yoro;

Dalot, Ugarte, Mount, Dorgu;

Fernandes, Garnacho;

Zirkzee

Goalkeeper: Bayindir

Altay Bayindir needs to be recalled to the United XI as Andre Onana is an embarrassment for the club. Fresh from a dismal performance against Lyon in the UEFA Europa League, days after saying United were better then the French club and putting in a poor performance, again, conceding his 138th and 139th goals for the club.

United need a much better player in goal and the time is running out for Onana to all of a sudden shows thebtraits of a United goalkeeper. The likes of Peter Schmeichel, Edwin van der Sar and David De Gea were much better than Onana could ever become. He’s a let down for United. He needs to lose his place in goal.

Bayindir has played a bit part role for United over the past two seasons and maybe now he should be given a much better chance now that he is back from injury. He has little experience compared to Onana but that may not mean anything at the end of the day. I mean it is not like United have much to play for in the Premier League!

Defenders: Mazraoui, Maguire, Yoro

United’s defence needs to show more of an improvement this weekend. It has been a while since United kept a clean sheet against some of the better teams in the league which means it is long overdue. Of course, the goalkeeper has a major part in that and I don’t think the defence have been supported well in that area.

Noussair Mazraoui should once again start on the right side of the defence with Harry Maguire starting in the centre of the defence and Leny Yoro starting on the left side of the defence. At this moment in time, this is the best trio United can start with injuries costing the club even more. There is a good mix of players here.

United will have some options from the bench with Victor Lindelof and Luke Shaw both able to play in a three-man defence. If the system needs tweaking, Harry Amass could also be available in the travelling squad to give United a different style, which seems unlikely with the 3-4-3 formation prevailing under Amorim.

Midfield: Dalot, Ugarte, Mount, Dorgu

The United midfield will also need some tweaking ahead of the trip to Newcastle. United need some creativity on the pitch as the players always being relied on can not be expected to do it all of the time. Diogo Dalot and Patrick Dorgu should be starting in the wing back positions against the Magpies, which give strength in attack and defence.

In the centre if the midfield, Manuel Ugarte and Mason Mount should be tested together. Their experience in the game will give United a lot in the midfield. Ugarte can shield the defence and play a link from defence to attack – he even has a threat on goal from long-range if required. Mount can link the midfield with the attack.

In reserve on the bench could see the likes of Christian Eriksen, Casemiro and Kobbie Mainoo, which gives United plenty of options to restructure the defence and even the attack with the likes of Eriksen able to play further up the pitch. United need to find the strengths of each player and go with that over anything else. What could go wrong?

Attack: Fernandes, Zirkzee, Garnacho

The United attacking players need to find some form. Rasmus Hojlund has been terrible in front of goal this season and his performance against Lyon was questionable, which should lead to his omission from the starting XI against Newcastle. Joshua Zirkzee, a player who has had lots of negativity thrown at him this season has shone.

The Dutchman should be given the chance to lead the line against the Magpies on Sunday – what could go wrong? He scored United second goal against Lyon with a great finish and could find that form again. He will definitely be boosted by that goal which should aid his performance against the Magpies, especially if he starts.

Bruno Fernandes and Alejandro Garnacho should both start in supporting roles to the striker, with both players seeming hungry this season but only Fernandes actually feeding himself as the clubs top scorer and top assister this season, which is a magnificent displayer of his ability, leadership and hunger to succeed for United.

Substitutes: Onana; Lindelof, Shaw, Amass; Eriksen, Casemiro, Mainoo; Hojlund, Obi

United will be able to name a maximum of nine players on the bench in the Premier League against Newcastle this Sunday. I believe that Andre Onana should be the first player on the bench after his recent performances as he has largely been terrible for the club – 139 goals conceded in less than two full seasons? Rubbish!

In defence, Victor Lindelof, Luke Shaw and Harry Amass could all be options with United suffering from a defensive crisis at this stage of the season. United still have enough to not have to rely on a number of players but it is not getting better quickly. Amorim will need to keep an eye on his defensive players to not lose more of them.

In midfield, Christian Eriksen, Casemiro and Kobbie Mainoo should all be available should the need arise, which gives United strength in depth in the midfield area. In attack, United have few options with Rasmus Hojlund and Chido Obi likely to be on the bench – perhaps it is Obi time is Zirkzee cannot cut the mustard?

Written by Paul

