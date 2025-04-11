Preview: Onana to be benched against Newcastle? Bayindir to start in goal? Mainoo to continuehis return to action? Mount to get a well-earned start?

Newcastle United -v- Manchester United

Premier League

St James’ Park, Newcastle

Sunday 13 April 2024, KO 16:30 BST

Manchester United return to Premier League action on Sunday as they travel to St James’ Park to face Newcastle United. Earlier this season United lost 2-0 to Newcastle at Old Trafford so Ruben Amorim’s side will need to get the better of the Magpies this weekend. It is going to be a tough match though but it needs to be a good one.

Newcastle will be boosted by the fact they ended a generation long drought without a trophy after winning the Carabao Cup last month. But the fact they are well about United in the Premier League is the big problem with United sitting in 13th place and Newcastle sitting in the top five.

United are 15 points adrift of Newcastle this season with 21 points left to earn this season, including this match. United will need to work hard to get the better of their opposition. This is the worst season for United in the Premier League, worse than last season when they finished eighth in the league. Improvement needed.

United – Form, Goals Scored & Assists

Lyon 2-2 D, City 0-0 D, Forest 1-0 L, Leicester 3-0 W, Sociedad 4-1 W, Arsenal 1-1 D

Goals: 16 – Bruno Fernandes, 9 – Amad, Alejandro Garnacho, 8 – Rasmus Hojlund, Marcus Rashford, 7 – Joshua Zirkzee, 4 – Christian Eriksen, 3 – Casemiro, Diogo Dalot, Harry Maguire, 2 – Matthijs de Ligt, Lisandro Martinez, 1 – Antony, Jonny Evans, Kobbie Mainoo, Manuel Ugarte, Leny Yoro

Assists: 16 – Bruno Fernandes, 8 – Alejandro Garnacho, 7 – Amad, 4 – Diogo Dalot, Christian Eriksen, 3 – Marcus Rashford, 2 – Rasmus Hojlund, Lisandro Martinez, Noussair Mazraoui, Manuel Ugarte, Joshua Zirkzee, 1 – Kobbie Mainoo

Newcastle – Form, Goals Scored & Assists

Leicester 3-0 W, Brentford 2-1 W, Liverpool 2-1 W, West Ham 1-0 W, Brighton 2-1 W, Liverpool 2-0 L

Goals: 20 – Alexander Isak, 7 – Jacob Murphy, 6 – Harvey Barnes, Anthony Gordon, 4 – Joelinton, 3 – Bruno Guimarães, 2 – Fabian Schär, Sandro Tonali, 1 – Lewis Miley

Assists: 9 – Jacob Murphy, 6 – Bruno Guimarães, 5 – Anthony Gordon, Alexander Isak, 4 – Lewis Hall, 3 – Harvey Barnes, 2 – Joe Willock, 1 – Joelinton, Lloyd Kelly, Valentino Livramento, Sandro Tonali

Previous Meetings & Connections

United and Newcastle have met 59 times in the Premier League. United have won 33 times, drawing 16 times and losing ten times. United have scored 116 goals in this fixture, winning three penalties, scoring two. Newcastle have scored 62 goals, winning three penalties, scoring all of them.

United have kept 20 clean sheets against Newcastle, who have 15 clean sheets against United. There have been discipline issues with United players receiving 99 yellow cards and three red cards with Newcastle players getting 94 yellow cards and three red cards. United must beat them this time.

Peter Beardsley, Keith Gillespie, Andy Cole, Ronny Johnsen, Nicky Butt, Guiseppe Rossi, Danny Simpson, Alan Smith, Louis Saha, Gabriel Obertan and Michael Owen have all played for both United and Newcastle. There are some great players that have played for both teams.

Team News

United: The injury crisis that United are suffering is not over yet with four defenders, a midfielder and an attacking player all out of action. The season will be over before some are back in action but others still have a chance of returning before the last ball has been kicked this season – which could be soon for United.

Ruled Out: Lisandro Martinez (knee), Matthijs de Ligt (ankle/foot), Ayden Heaven (ankle/foot), Amad (ankle/foot), Toby Collyer (other) and Jonny Evans (lower back)

Doubts: None

Suspended: None

Newcastle: The Magpies have four players out of action ahead of the home clash with United at St James’ Park on Sunday plus another player is a doubt ahead of the match. This will be a big match for both teams with Newcastle pushing for a place in the UEFA Champions League and United looking to better their league position.

Ruled Out: Lewis Hall (ankle/foot), Jamaal Lascelles (knee), Sven Botman (knee) and Joseph Willock (head/face)

Doubts: Anthony Gordon (groin/hip/pelvic)

Suspended: None

Predicted United Starting XI – 3-4-2-1

Bayindir;

Mazraoui, Maguire, Yoro;

Dalot, Ugarte, Mount, Dorgu;

Fernandes, Garnacho;

Zirkzee

Predicted Newcastle Starting XI – 4-3-3

Pope;

Trippier, Schär, Burn, Livramento;

Guimarães, Tonali, Joelinton;

Murphy, Isak, Barnes

History, training and the lead up to the big match

United have a great history against Newcastle and that looks set to continue this weekend when the two teams go head-to-head at St James’ Park in Newcastle. United will be seeking a victory in the Premier League to give them some foundation to bettering their league position this season – which looks pretty tough.

Ruben Amorim’s side have struggled this season and this summer the club will be expected to find a way round resolve the problems – which seem to be all over the pitch at this moment in time. United really should be doing much better. Hopefully there will be a big departure list in the summer.

United started out well against Lyon on Thursday evening, conceding an early goal and making amends before half time. They then took the lead but Andre Onana conceded another goal, suggesting that he’s the worst goalkeeper of this modern-day United squad. The club deserves much better and must get better player this summer.

Newcastle United 1-2 Manchester United

Written by Paul

