Confirmed XI: Amorim picks XI to face Lyon in Europa League quarter final first leg; Hojlund to lead the line? Mount to start? Youth to get their chance?

Manchester United return to UEFA Europa League action on Thursday evening as they travel to France to face Olympique Lyonnais at the Parc Olympique Lyonnais. This is the first leg of the quarter final stage of the competition, which United will need to get a good result to take back to the second leg at Old Trafford.

Ruben Amorim’s side failed to beat Manchester City at Old Trafford on Sunday evening, drawing 0-0 – which is a good result for United. They have not been beaten by City this season but could not register a Premier League double over them. United need this unbeaten run to continue for the foreseeable future.

Lyon have done well this season – currently sitting in fifth place in Ligue 1, just a point adrift of Strasbourg in fourth place. In the UEFA Europa League, Lyon have been beaten just once. But United are undefeated in the competition thus far and stand a good chance of reaching the semi finals if they keep the pressure on.

Manchester United

Onana;

Mazraoui, Maguire, Yoro;

Dalot, Ugarte, Casemiro, Dorgu;

Fernandes, Hojlund, Garnacho

Substitutes

Bayindir, Heaton; Lindelof, Shaw, Amass, Kamason, Kukoni; Mount, Eriksen, Mainoo, Moorhouse; Zirkzee

Olympique Lyonnais

Perri;

Maitland-Niles, Mata. Niakhaté, Tagliafico;

Veretout, Akouokou, Tolisso;

Cherki, Mikautadze, Almada;

Substitutes

Deschamps, Diarra, Abner, Kumbedi, Omari, Barisic, Caleta-Car, Matic, Lacazette, Molebe

United and Lyon have met each other four times in Europe. United have won twice and drawn twice. Lyon will be seeking their first victory over United this season. However, in the UEFA Europa League, United are undefeated with the French side being beaten once during the league stage of the competition.

United will need to be at the top of their game to get the getter of the French club this season. I am not saying they cannot do it, but with their inabilities of scoring goals this season, it is going to be a problem. Lyon will need to be thorough too, which may be a problem for them especially with the second leg at Old Trafford.

Lyon have Moussa Niakhaté, Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Alexandre Lacazette on yellow cards and United have both Matthijs de Ligt and Casemiro on yellow cards. If any of these players are booked they will miss the next match either keeping them out of the second leg or the semi final first leg – a blow for either team.

