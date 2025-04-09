Predicted XI: Hojlund to lead the line against Lyon in the Europa League? Ugarte & Mount to start in midfield? Mainoo to return to the squad?

Manchester United return to UEFA Europa League action on Thursday evening as they travel to France to face Olympique Lyonnais at the Parc Olympique Lyonnais. This is the first leg of the quarter final stage of the competition, which United will need to get a good result to take back to the second leg at Old Trafford.

Ruben Amorim’s side failed to beat Manchester City at Old Trafford on Sunday evening, drawing 0-0 – which is a good result for United. They have not been beaten by City this season but could not register a Premier League double over them. United need this unbeaten run to continue for the foreseeable future.

Lyon have done well this season – currently sitting in fifth place in Ligue 1, just a point adrift of Strasbourg in fourth place. In the UEFA Europa League, Lyon have been beaten just once. But United are undefeated in the competition thus far and stand a good chance of reaching the semi finals if they keep the pressure on.

Predicted Manchester United Starting XI – 3-4-2-1

Onana;

Mazraoui, Maguire, Yoro;

Dalot, Ugarte, Mount, Dorgu;

Fernandes, Garnacho;

Hojlund

Goalkeeper: Onana

Andre Onana has conceded almost 137 goals since joining the Old Trafford club in the summer of 2023. It is a massive number of goals for the club to have conceded in two seasons but the goalkeeper has seen a major defensive injury crisis, which seems to be on the return with some key players still out of action.

Altay Bayindir will be wanting to get minutes on the pitch and could well start in this match but I would expect Onana to be starting this match and probably the second leg at Old Trafford as this competition is the one the United could still win and earn a UEFA Champions League place next season.

Onana is an experienced goalkeeper and his time at United has been good but the club need to be looking at the problems in order to solve them. Onana is not the problem at United and neither should he be viewed as the problem, at least not in my opinion. United need to find a way forward and fast.

Defenders: Mazraoui, Maguire, Yoro

United’s defence is problematic this season due to the number of injuries sustained which has led to the club not having their first choice defenders for the majority of the season. It seems to be a different combination of defenders each week, which is one of the reasons that the club is not performing as it should. There are many.

Against Lyon, Noussair Mazraoui should be starting on the right side of the back three with Harry Maguire in the centre of the defence and Leny Yoro playing on the left side. This would give United a good chance to getting somewhere against the French side. United will need to persevere away from home to gain an advantage.

United will have a number of options on the bench with the experience of Victor Lindelof and Luke Shaw, who has just returned from a long-term injury. The likes of Harry Amass and Godwil Kukoni will fill the bench with a chance of featuring against the French side. This could be good for the future of United.

Midfield: Dalot, Ugarte, Mount, Dorgu

United’s midfield is not fully up to the strength that it could have become. Diogo Dalo should start on the right in the right wing back position with Patrick Dorgu on the left in the wing back position. This could give United numbers in defence plus some extra width to play the ball forwards into attacking positions.

In the centre of the midfield Manuel Ugarte and Mason Mount could start together. This would be the best option in my opinion as it will give defensive capability and an attacking midfielder who can bridge the gap between the midfield and the forwards. Casemiro will most likely start with Ugarte though.

United could have Casemiro or Mount on the bench – depending on which one starts with the likes of Christian Eriksen, Kobbie Mainoo and Jack Moorhouse – who was training with the squad at Carrington on Wednesday and could be on the bench to cover Toby Collyer who has been absent from the squad due to injury.

Attack: Fernandes, Hojlund, Garnacho

United’s attack will need to be on their game against Lyon. Rasmus Hojlund should lead the line but he will need to break his duck again and start scoring. United need goals to win their matches. The Danish striker should be partnered by Bruno Fernandes and Alejandro Garnacho, who will need to upnhis game massively.

Fernandes is one of the first names on the team sheet since signing for the club more than five years ago. He has delivered a lot for the club and always strives for more. Garnacho has been off his game for a number of weeks and his decision making has been terrible. A major improvement is required for his to continue at the club.

Chido Obi is not in the squad for the Europa League s United will have just Joshua Zirkzee on the bench as reinforcement. This is not ideal for United, who will need a lot of firepower to get the better of the French side. That said, it will mean the players starting will have this match to prove themselves for the end of the season.

Substitutes: Bayindir, Heaton; Lindelof, Shaw, Amass, Kukoni, Kamason; Eriksen, Casemiro, Mainoo, Moorhouse; Zirkzee

United could name a maximum of 12 players on the bench against Lyon in the Europa League on Thursday evening. Altay Bayindir will most likely be on the bench in this match, despite having the ability and professionalism to start, as will Tom Heaton who has himself returned from injury.

In defence, Victor Lindelof, Luke Shaw, Harry Amass, Godwil Kukoni and Jaydan Kamason could all be involved in the squad, which would be good for the future of the club. United will need a number of options all over the pitch to strengthen as the attack is not fully stocked this season, which is a shame.

In midfield, Christian Eriksen, Casemiro, Kobbie Mainoo and Jack Moorhouse could all be available on the bench with United needing strength to persevere against the French side. In attack, Joshua Zirkzee will be the only attacking player on the bench for the club, which is a major worry being that United struggle in attack.

Written by Paul

