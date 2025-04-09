Olympique Lyonnais -v- Manchester United

UEFA Europa League

Parc Olympique Lyonnais, Lyon

Thursday 10 April 2024, KO 20:00 BST

Manchester United return to UEFA Europa League action on Thursday evening as they travel to France to face Olympique Lyonnais at the Parc Olympique Lyonnais. This is the first leg of the quarter final stage of the competition, which United will need to get a good result to take back to the second leg at Old Trafford.

Ruben Amorim’s side failed to beat Manchester City at Old Trafford on Sunday evening, drawing 0-0 – which is a good result for United. They have not been beaten by City this season but could not register a Premier League double over them. United need this unbeaten run to continue for the foreseeable future.

Lyon have done well this season – currently sitting in fifth place in Ligue 1, just a point adrift of Strasbourg in fourth place. In the UEFA Europa League, Lyon have been beaten just once. But United are undefeated in the competition thus far and stand a good chance of reaching the semi finals if they keep the pressure on.

United – Form, Goals Scored & Assists

City 0-0 D, Forest 1-0 L, Leicester 3-0 W, Sociedad 4-1 W, Arsenal 1-1 D, Sociedad 1-1 D

Goals: 16 – Bruno Fernandes, 9 – Amad, Alejandro Garnacho, 8 – Rasmus Hojlund, Marcus Rashford, 6 – Joshua Zirkzee, 4 – Christian Eriksen, 3 – Casemiro, Diogo Dalot, Harry Maguire, 2 – Matthijs de Ligt, Lisandro Martinez, 1 – Antony, Jonny Evans, Kobbie Mainoo, Manuel Ugarte

Assists: 15 – Bruno Fernandes, 8 – Alejandro Garnacho, 7 – Amad, 4 – Diogo Dalot, Christian Eriksen, 3 – Marcus Rashford, 2 – Rasmus Hojlund, Lisandro Martinez, Noussair Mazraoui, Joshua Zirkzee, 1 – Kobbie Mainoo, Manuel Ugarte

Lyon – Form, Goals Scored & Assists

Lille 2-1 W, Strasbourg 4-2 L, Le Harve 4-2 W, FCSB 4-0 W, Nice 2-0 W, FCSB 3-1 W

Goals: 14 – Alexandre Lacazette, Georges Mikautadze, 10 – Malick Fofana, 9 – Rayan Cherki, 8 – Corentin Tolisso, 6 – Ernest Nuamah, 4 – Nicolás Tagliafico, 3 – Saïd Benrahma, 2 – Abner, Gift Orban, Jordan Veretout, 1 – Thiago Almada, Duje Caleta-Car, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Nemanja Matic

Assists: 18 – Rayan Cherki, 8 – Georges Mikautadze, 6 – Saïd Benrahma, Corentin Tolisso, 5 – Malick Fofana, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, 3 – Clinton Mata, Nicolás Tagliafico, 2 – Alexandre Lacazette, Ernest Nuamah, Thiago Almada, 1 – Abner, Duje Caleta-Car, Nemanja Matic, Jordan Veretout, Wilfried Zaha

Previous Meetings & Connections

United and Lyon have played four times in the history of both clubs. United have won twice and drawn twice – never losing to the French club. In 2004 United drew 2-2 with Ruud van Nistelrooy scoring both goals away from home. In the return leg, United won 2-1 with Gary Neville and Van Nistelrooy both scoring.

In 2008 the two clubs met in the round of 16 stage of the UEFA Champions League. The first leg was a 1-1 draw with Carlos Tevez scoring for United. In the second leg, United won 1-0 with Cristiano Ronaldo scoring the only Goa of the match. United went on to lift the Champions League that season.

Anthony Martial, Memphis Depay, Rafael da Silva, Signe Bruun, Melvine Malard, Nikita Parris, Nemanja Matic and Wilfried Zaha have all played for both Manchester United and Olympique Lyonnais throughout their careers. Matic and Zaha are the only players currently plying their trade at the French club.

Team News

United: United have been boosted in recent weeks with the return of some of their injured players. However, going into this important match against Lyon, United are without four players with two more a doubt. That said, Kobbie Mainoo has returned to training this week, so he will be back in action as soon as he can be.

Ruled Out: Lisandro Martinez (knee), Ayden Heaven (ankle/foot), Amad (ankle/foot) and Jonny Evans (lower back)

Doubts: Matthijs de Ligt (other) and Kobbie Mainoo (other)

Suspended: None

Lyon: The French club have two players other than of action ahead of the important visit of Manchester United to Parc Olympique Lyonnais. This is set to be a tough encounter for both teams, with them looking to reach the semi final stage of the competition this season. It should be an interesting match.

Ruled Out: Malick Fofana (knee) and Ernest Nuamah (cruciate ligament tear)

Doubts: None

Suspended: None

Predicted United Starting XI – 3-4-2-1

Onana;

Mazraoui, Maguire, Yoro;

Dalot, Ugarte, Mount, Dorgu;

Fernandes, Garnacho;

Hojlund

Predicted Lyon Starting XI – 4-2-3-1

Perri;

Maitland-Niles, Mata. Niakhaté, Tagliafico;

Matic, Tessman;

Cherki, Almada, Tolisso;

Lacazette

History, training and the lead up to the big match

United and Lyon have met each other four times in Europe. United have won twice and drawn twice. Lyon will be seeking their first victory over United this season. However, in the UEFA Europa League, United are undefeated with the French side being beaten once during the league stage of the competition.

United will need to be at the top of their game to get the getter of the French club this season. I am not saying they cannot do it, but with their inabilities of scoring goals this season, it is going to be a problem. Lyon will need to be thorough too, which may be a problem for them especially with the second leg at Old Trafford.

Lyon have Moussa Niakhaté, Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Alexandre Lacazette on yellow cards and United have both Matthijs de Ligt and Casemiro on yellow cards. If any of these players are booked they will miss the next match either keeping them out of the second leg or the semi final first leg – a blow for either team.

Olympique Lyonnais 1-3 Manchester United

Written by Paul

Like this: Like Loading...

Discover more from Daily Man Utd News Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.