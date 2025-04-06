Confirmed XI: Amorim picks his team to face City at Old Trafford! Hojlund or Zirkzee to lead the line? Fernandes & Garnacho to both start? Ugarte to keep his place?

Manchester United face a big challenge in the Premier League this weekend as they welcome Manchester City to the Theatre of Dreams – the second Manchester derby of the season. Back in December 2024, United beat City 2-1 at the Etihad, coming from behind with an 88th minute penalty then a winner in the 90th minute.

United could do the double over City this season, who have not been in their best form for much of the season. However, Pep Guardiola’s side sit in fifth place in the Premier League, a point behind Chelsea who sit in fourth. United sit at the lowly 13th place, 14 points adrift of noise neighbours City.

United will need to come back form a 1-0 defeat to Forest on Tuesday evening as with just eight matches remaining this season, United are running out of time to try and better their league position or they will face their worst ever season in the Premier League having finished eighth last season, which is currently their worst.

Manchester United

Onana;

Mazraoui, Maguire, Yoro;

Dalot, Ugarte, Casemiro, Dorgu;

Fernandes, Garnacho;

Hojlund

Substitutes

Bayindir; Lindelof, Shaw, Amass, Kukoni; Mount, Eriksen; Zirkzee, Obi

Manchester City

Ederson;

Nunes, Dias, Gvardiol, O’Reilly;

Gündogan, Kovačić;

Silva, De Bruyne, Foden;

Marmoush

Substitutes

Ortega, Reis, Khusanov, Lewis, Grealish, González, McAtee, Doku, Savinho

United and City have met 195 times in all competitions in the history of both clubs. United have won 80 times, drawn 53 times and lost 62 times. United lost to City in the FA Community Shield back in August but beat City 2-1 at the Etihad in the first Manchester derby of the season in the Premier League.

The last time the two sides met at Old Trafford, which was last season, City beat United 3-0. It was in the 2022/23 season that United last beat City at the Theatre of Dreams so a win at home is long overdue and needs to happen this weekend to get United back up there high in confidence to embark on the remainder of the season.

United and City both have several injury problems ahead of Sunday’s match but it is City who have strength in depth which puts United in as the underdogs once again. Ruben Amorim will need to get his team right for this match and his substitutions will need to have the right impact to propel United to victory.

