Predicted XI: Hojlund to find inspiration to score against City? Ugarte & Eriksen in midfield? Fernandes & Mount supporting Hojlund?

Manchester United face a big challenge in the Premier League this weekend as they welcome Manchester City to the Theatre of Dreams – the second Manchester derby of the season. Back in December 2024, United beat City 2-1 at the Etihad, coming from behind with an 88th minute penalty then a winner in the 90th minute.

United could do the double over City this season, who have not been in their best form for much of the season. However, Pep Guardiola’s side sit in fifth place in the Premier League, a point behind Chelsea who sit in fourth. United sit at the lowly 13th place, 14 points adrift of noise neighbours City.

United will need to come back form a 1-0 defeat to Forest on Tuesday evening as with just eight matches remaining this season, United are running out of time to try and better their league position or they will face their worst ever season in the Premier League having finished eighth last season, which is currently their worst.

Predicted Manchester United Starting XI – 3-4-2-1

Onana;

Mazraoui, Maguire, Yoro;

Dalot, Ugarte, Eriksen, Dorgu;

Fernandes, Mount;

Hojlund

Goalkeeper: Onana

Andre Onana has the experience to do well for United against City. Granted, he has conceded 137 goals for United since he made his competitive debut for the Old Trafford club but United have had some major problems with the defence with injuries, fitness problems and other things all contributing to the problems.

The Cameroonian international does not seem to fit in at United like his predecessor David de Gea did. The Spanish international did extremely well at United prior to his exit from the club. United need a goalkeeper in a similar form as De Gea, who did brilliantly at the Old Trafford club.

Perhaps with only eight more Premier League matches remaining this season, plus the two they will play in the UEFA Europa League which could lead to more providing United win on aggregate, Altay Bayindir could get some more minutes on the pitch which might help him unseat Onana as the number one goalkeeper for the club.

Defenders: Mazraoui, Maguire, Yoro

United’s defence will still be suffering injury problems when City rock up to the Theatre of Dreams on Sunday afternoon. Lisandro Martinez, Jonny Evans, Ayden Heaven and Luke Shaw are out of action and Matthijs de Ligt is a doubt for the Manchester derby, which has given Ruben Amorim something to think about.

Noussair Mazraoui could feature on the right side of the back three, which is where he started the season because of injuries to the central defenders at the club. In the centre of the defence Harry Maguire could feature, giving some height and experience to the back three – which is much needed.

On the left side of the back three Leny Yoro could start and show the ability that he has to make this United defence much better for the remainder of the season. His season was hampered during pre-season because of an injury sustained against Arsenal in the USA. United have other options on the bench, should they require them.

Midfield: Dalot, Ugarte, Eriksen, Dorgu

The United midfield is another area that has not been working greatly this season. The formation has changed since Erik ten Hag was sacked by the club and United have not adapted very well and it is still a work in progress. Something will need to give in the summer as this cannot continue. United will need to adapt to it.

Diogo Dalot and Patrick Dorgu should start in the wide areas of this four-man midfield, covering the defence when City ate on the attack and helping United going forward in seek of the goals that could give them the victory over City. There may need to be some tweaking to this formation and the personnel involved in the summer.

In the centre of the midfield, Manuel Ugarte and Christian Eriksen could combine which could fortify the midfield and help create a bridge between the defence and the attack. United have other options on the bench, which will be good for the coming matches. United will need to find a solution for the problems in the summer.

Attack: Fernandes, Hojlund, Mount

United’s attack also have its fair share of problems – they do not score enough goals. United will need to look at signing an experienced attacking player, namely a striker in the summer as this cannot continue into next season too. But for now, United will need to stick with the options they have at this stage of the season.

Rasmus Hojlund should lead the line as his form has got much better in the last month and his confidence should raise, especially if he can get the ball in the back of the net against City. Supporting him should be Bruno Fernandes, who has been playing a deeper role in the midfield of late, who strives to get goals for United.

Mason Mount should be the other player supporting the attack for United against City. His fitness has been. problem this season but now he is back, he should be utilised as his experience in the Premier League and beyond is immense. United have other options on the bench should they need them, which will be the case.

Substitutes: Bayindir; Lindelof, De Ligt, Amass; Casemiro, Collyer; Zirkzee, Garnacho, Obi

United will be able to name a maximum of nine players on the bench against City in the Premier League. Altay Bayindir is now back in action for the club, but it will mostly likely be a bench position for him against City with other options for him to start coming in the not too distant future.

In defence, United could have the options of Victor Lindelof, Matthijs de Ligt and Harry Amass on the bench against City. The mixture of experience and youth should be good to create something for the future. United will need to find some form to get ahead of City, who will most likely be dominant in this match.

In the midfield, United will have few options with Casemiro and Toby Collyer on the bench. Other youth players could be utilised but that will create problems for the number of attacking players on the squad. Joshua Zirkzee, Alejandro Garnacho and Chido Obi could all be available and in the squad, which should be good.

