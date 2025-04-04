Preview: Amorim to get second victory over City in the Manchester derby this season? Hojlund to find the back of the net and fire United to a home win?

Manchester United -v- Manchester City

Premier League

Old Trafford, Manchester

Sunday 6 April 2024, KO 16:30 BST

Manchester United face a big challenge in the Premier League this weekend as they welcome Manchester City to the Theatre of Dreams – the second Manchester derby of the season. Back in December 2024, United beat City 2-1 at the Etihad, coming from behind with an 88th minute penalty then a winner in the 90th minute.

United could do the double over City this season, who have not been in their best form for much of the season. However, Pep Guardiola’s side sit in fifth place in the Premier League, a point behind Chelsea who sit in fourth. United sit at the lowly 13th place, 14 points adrift of noise neighbours City.

United will need to come back form a 1-0 defeat to Forest on Tuesday evening as with just eight matches remaining this season, United are running out of time to try and better their league position or they will face their worst ever season in the Premier League having finished eighth last season, which is currently their worst.

United – Form, Goals Scored & Assists

Forest 1-0 L, Leicester 3-0 W, Sociedad 4-1 W, Arsenal 1-1 D, Sociedad 1-1 D, Fulham 1-1 (4-3) L

Goals: 16 – Bruno Fernandes, 9 – Amad, Alejandro Garnacho, 8 – Rasmus Hojlund, Marcus Rashford, 6 – Joshua Zirkzee, 4 – Christian Eriksen, 3 – Casemiro, Diogo Dalot, Harry Maguire, 2 – Matthijs de Ligt, Lisandro Martinez, 1 – Antony, Jonny Evans, Kobbie Mainoo, Manuel Ugarte

Assists: 15 – Bruno Fernandes, 8 – Alejandro Garnacho, 7 – Amad, 4 – Diogo Dalot, Christian Eriksen, 3 – Marcus Rashford, 2 – Rasmus Hojlund, Lisandro Martinez, Noussair Mazraoui, Joshua Zirkzee, 1 – Kobbie Mainoo, Manuel Ugarte

City – Form, Goals Scored & Assists

Leicester 2-0 W, Bournemouth 2-1 W, Brighton 2-2 D, Forest 1-0 L, Plymouth 3-1 W, Spurs 1-0 W

Goals: 21 – Erling Haaland, 7 – Phil Foden, 5 – Joško Gvardiol, Omar Marmoush, 4 – Mateo Kovačić, 3 – Jérémy Doku, 2 – Kevin De Bruyne, James Mcatee, Bernardo Silva, John Stones, 1 – Jack Grealish, Rico Lewis, Sávinho

Assists: 7 – Sávinho, 6 – Kevin De Bruyne, 4 – Jérémy Doku, Matheus Nunes, Bernardo Silva, 3 – Ederson, Ilkay Gündogan, Erling Haaland, 2 – Phil Foden, Rico Lewis, 1 – Jack Grealish, Mateo Kovačić

Previous Meetings & Connections

United and City have met 55 times in the Premier League. United have won 26 times, drawn nine times and lost 20 times. United scored 76 goals against City, winning seven penalties, scoring six. City scored 81 goals against United, winning two penalties, scoring one. United need to do the double over City this season.

United have kept 18 clean sheets in these fixtures with City keeping 12. This has been a fiery clash with discipline being an issue. United players have been shown 98 yellow cards and seven red cards with City players shown 110 yellow cards and one red card. United may not be the underdogs in this fixture this season.

Billy Meredith, Denis Law, Brian Kidd, Terry Cooke, Peter Schmeichel, Andrew Cole, Andrei Kanchelskis, Carlos Tevez, Owen Hargreaves, Abbie McManus, Jane Ross, Aoife Mannion, Alex Greenwood, Ella Toone, Francesca Bentley, Jane Ross, Charlie McNeill, Jadon Sancho and Nikita Parris have played for both teams in Manchester.

Team News

United: The Red Devils will be missing the likes of Lisandro Martinez, Ayden Heaven, Luke Shaw, Jonny Evans and Amad for the visit of City in the Premier League this weekend. Kobbie Mainoo and Matthijs de Ligt are both doubts at the time of writing but one or both could have involvement this weekend.

Ruled Out: Lisandro Martinez (knee), Ayden Heaven (ankle/foot), Amad (ankle/foot), Luke Shaw (calf/shin/heel) and Jonny Evans (lower back)

Doubts: Matthijs de Ligt (other) and Kobbie Mainoo (other)

Suspended: None

City: The Noisy Neighbours have some fitness problems ahead of the short trip across Manchester to face United at Old Trafford. Rodrigo, Nathan Ake, Erling Haaland, John Stones and Manuel Akanji have all been ruled out. But City have strength in depth this season so don’t have major problems going into this match.

Ruled Out: Rodrigo (knee), Nathan Ake (ankle/foot), Erling Haaland (ankle/foot), John Stones (thigh) and Manuel Akanji (groin/hip/pelvic)

Doubts: None

Suspended: None

Predicted United Starting XI – 3-4-2-1

Onana;

Mazraoui, Maguire, Yoro;

Dalot, Ugarte, Eriksen, Dorgu;

Fernandes, Mount;

Hojlund

Predicted City Starting XI – 4-2-3-1

Ederson;

Nunes, Dias, Gvardiol, O’Reilly;

Silva, Gündogan;

Savinho, De Bruyne, Foden;

Marmoush

History, training and the lead up to the big match

United and City have met 195 times in all competitions in the history of both clubs. United have won 80 times, drawn 53 times and lost 62 times. United lost to City in the FA Community Shield back in August but beat City 2-1 at the Etihad in the first Manchester derby of the season in the Premier League.

The last time the two sides met at Old Trafford, which was last season, City beat United 3-0. It was in the 2022/23 season that United last beat City at the Theatre of Dreams so a win at home is long overdue and needs to happen this weekend to get United back up there high in confidence to embark on the remainder of the season.

United and City both have several injury problems ahead of Sunday’s match but it is City who have strength in depth which puts United in as the underdogs once again. Ruben Amorim will need to get his team right for this match and his substitutions will need to have the right impact to propel United to victory.

Manchester United 2-1 Manchester City

Written by Paul

