Confirmed XI: Yoro, Ugarte, Dorgu, Garnacho & Zirkzee start against Nottingham Forest; Bayindir, Maguire, Mount & Hojlund on the bench

4 April 2025

Forest - PL - CG - 1:4:25
5 min read

Predicted XI: Hojlund to start against Nottingham Forest? Maguire & Yoro to return to the defence? Mount ready to return to action?

editor 31 March 2025
Forest - PL - CG - 1:4:25
4 min read

Preview: Harry Maguire & Leny Yoro to both return against Nottingham Forest on Tuesday? Manchester United need to continue their winning streak…

editor 30 March 2025
Old Trafford
4 min read

How sleep fuels performance: the key to recovery and success

editor 21 March 2025

