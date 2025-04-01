Confirmed XI: Yoro, Ugarte, Dorgu, Garnacho & Zirkzee start against Nottingham Forest; Bayindir, Maguire, Mount & Hojlund on the bench

Manchester United return to Premier League action on Tuesday evening when they travel to the City Ground to face Nottingham Forest. Ruben Amorim’s side really need to continue their unbeaten run since their exit from the Emirates FA Cup. United really needs to have a winning run now to finish the season on a high.

Forest have been in good form this season. They have reached the semi final of the FA Cup after a penalty victory over Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday and currently sit in third place in the Premier League – five points clear of fourth placed Chelsea – which has shown they can perform to a high standard in the top flight.

United have struggled in the Premier League this season and currently sit in 13th place with 37 points – ten point adrift of sixth placed Newcastle United – who will be playing in Europe next season after their Carabao Cup win also with their league place qualifying them at this point in time with nine matches remaining in the league.

Manchester United

Onana;

Mazraoui, De Ligt, Yoro;

Dalot, Casemiro, Ugarte, Dorgu;

Garnacho, Fernandes;

Zirkzee

Substitutes

Bayindir, Lindelof, Maguire, Amass, Mount, Eriksen, Collyer, Kone, Hojlund

Nottingham Forest

Sels;

Aina, Milenkovic, Murillo, Williams;

Yates, Danilo;

Elanga, Gibbs-White, Anderson;

Awoniyi

Substitutes

Miguel, Morato, Toffolo, Moreno, Boly, Sangare, Dominguez, Silva, Sosa

United and Forest have met 113 times in all competitions with United winning 54 times, drawing 24 times, losing 35 times. United last lost to Forest earlier this season at Old Trafford with Forest winning 3-2. The last two seasons have been hit and miss for United against Forest with a win, a loss a win and a loss.

Prior to the last two seasons, United were on a 12 match unbeaten run, drawing one match and winning the other 11. United need to be starting something like this again as their position in the Premier League needs to be bettered as it would see that playing in Europe next season is unlikely through their league position.

United found some form before the first international break of 2025, which could pose them some problems as there has been a break in club football which could mean United will have to build that momentum again. However, that said, United know what they need to do and should be pushing for a victory over Forest.

Written by Paul

