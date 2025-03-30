Predicted XI: Hojlund to start against Nottingham Forest? Maguire & Yoro to return to the defence? Mount ready to return to action?

Manchester United return to Premier League action on Tuesday evening when they travel to the City Ground to face Nottingham Forest. Ruben Amorim’s side really need to continue their unbeaten run since their exit from the Emirates FA Cup. United really needs to have a winning run now to finish the season on a high.

Forest have been in good form this season. They have reached the semi final of the FA Cup after a penalty victory over Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday and currently sit in third place in the Premier League – five points clear of fourth placed Chelsea – which has shown they can perform to a high standard in the top flight.

United have struggled in the Premier League this season and currently sit in 13th place with 37 points – ten point adrift of sixth placed Newcastle United – who will be playing in Europe next season after their Carabao Cup win also with their league place qualifying them at this point in time with nine matches remaining in the league.

Predicted Manchester United Starting XI – 3-4-2-1

Onana;

De Ligt, Maguire, Yoro;

Mazraoui, Ugarte, Fernandes, Dorgu;

Zirkzee, Garnacho;

Hojlund

Goalkeeper: Onana

Andre Onana will probably be picked to face Forest on Tuesday evening even though Altay Bayindir has returned to training from a. long injury lay off. The Cameroonian signed off before the international break in good form with United winning the last two matches that they played – which is good for the club.

United will nee to be strong in goal as Forest have beaten United already this season and it will happen again if the defence and goalkeeper are not strong. United have conceded a number of goals this season and that also needs to stop, which is a problem for Ruben Amorim to get to the bottom of.

In the coming matches, United will be able to use Bayindir in goal, who before his injury was in great form and seemed to be the better option to a point – although he was not really tested against some of the bigger teams. He will get more match time this season, which will be great for him and the club.

Defenders: De Ligt, Maguire, Yoro

United’s defence will also need t be strong against Forest. They are not in the semi finals of the FA Cup and sitting in the top four of the Premier League due to luck – they have become a great team this season. Amorim will be boosted with the return to training of Harry Maguire and Leny Yoro – Ayden Heaven could be back too.

Against Forest, Matthijs de Ligt, Harry Maguire and Leny Yoro should all be starting as they can perform well against the buoyant club this week. Amorim will need to ensure that these players put in the best performance of their United careers as United need victories to better their league position this season.

Amorim will have few defenders to rely on for the bench with Victor Lindelof the most experienced defender and the likes of Harry Amass and Tyler Fredricson also on the bench – which would be best for United as a mixture of youth and experience will set up United for the future with players able to show what they can do.

Midfield: Mazraoui, Ugarte, Fernandes, Dorgu

The midfield against Forest will also need to be strong. Noussair Mazraoui and Patrick Dorgu should be starting in the wide positions based on their defensive and attacking ability. Diogo Dalot will get a bit of a break after a long and tough season, which will be good with more matches for United to play in the coming weeks.

In the centre of the midfield, Manuel Ugarte and Bruno Fernandes should partner as both offer strength and ability with the club captain guiding United through some great performances in recent weeks – underlining what he can provide for the club and has been providing since he arrived in January 2020.

On the bench, United should have some better options with the experience of Mason Mount, Christian Eriksen and Casemiro added to the youthful ability of Toby Collyer, which really does give some good chances for youth at the club, especially if they can get themselves noticed playing at U21 and U18 level.

Attack: Zirkzee, Hojlund, Garnacho

United’s attacking line is what has been the problem for the club this season. Goals being scored is the main problem along with the fact that United do not seem to have a dominant attacking player who can shine and bring what is needed for the club – goals. Rasmus Hojlund has found his feet though – just needs consistency now.

The Danish international should be starting against Forest as he is the best option for United at this time. United really need to look for options in the summer as this cannot continue. Hojlund will be supported by both Joshua Zirkzee and Alejandro Garnacho who have both down well this season and want to do so much better.

On the bench, United have few options in the attacking ranks with Mason Mount and Christian Eriksen who can both play advanced roles. However, Chido Obi will be the only true attacking player on the bench against Forest which is a problem for United but a good one as he does seem to be quite a player in need of a chance.

Substitutes: Bayindir; Lindelof, Amass, Fredricson; Mount, Eriksen, Casemiro, Collyer; Obi

United should be able to name a bench of nine players in the Premier League against Forest on Tuesday evening. Altay Bayindir has returned to training and should be up to speed to take his place on the bench for this match with a view to actually getting on the pitch in the coming weeks, which would be good to see.

In defence, Victor Lindelof, Harry Amass and Tyler Fredricson could all be called into action against the team in third place in the Premier League. United will need to perform some magic in this match.United will be required to win in order to better their league position this season – which is much needed.

In midfield, Mason Mount, Christian Eriksen, Casemiro and Toby Collyer should all be able to be called upon for the club – should they be needed. In attack, Chido Obi will be the only attacking player on the bench which is a major problem for Amorim this season and must be addressed in the summer.

Written by Paul

