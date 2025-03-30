Preview: Harry Maguire & Leny Yoro to both return against Nottingham Forest on Tuesday? Manchester United need to continue their winning streak…

Nottingham Forest -v- Manchester United

Premier League

City Ground, Nottingham

Tuesday 1 April 2024, KO 20:00 GMT

Manchester United return to Premier League action on Tuesday evening when they travel to the City Ground to face Nottingham Forest. Ruben Amorim’s side really need to continue their unbeaten run since their exit from the Emirates FA Cup. United really needs to have a winning run now to finish the season on a high.

Forest have been in good form this season. They have reached the semi final of the FA Cup after a penalty victory over Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday and currently sit in third place in the Premier League – five points clear of fourth placed Chelsea – which has shown they can perform to a high standard in the top flight.

United have struggled in the Premier League this season and currently sit in 13th place with 37 points – ten point adrift of sixth placed Newcastle United – who will be playing in Europe next season after their Carabao Cup win also with their league place qualifying them at this point in time with nine matches remaining in the league.

United – Form, Goals Scored & Assists

Leicester 3-0 W, Sociedad 4-1 W, Arsenal 1-1 D, Sociedad 1-1 D, Fulham 1-1 (4-3) L, Ipswich 3-2 W

Goals: 16 – Bruno Fernandes, 9 – Amad, Alejandro Garnacho, 8 – Rasmus Hojlund, Marcus Rashford, 6 – Joshua Zirkzee, 4 – Christian Eriksen, 3 – Casemiro, Diogo Dalot, Harry Maguire, 2 – Matthijs de Ligt, Lisandro Martinez, 1 – Antony, Jonny Evans, Kobbie Mainoo, Manuel Ugarte

Assists: 15 – Bruno Fernandes, 8 – Alejandro Garnacho, 7 – Amad, 4 – Diogo Dalot, Christian Eriksen, 3 – Marcus Rashford, 2 – Rasmus Hojlund, Lisandro Martinez, Noussair Mazraoui, Joshua Zirkzee, 1 – Kobbie Mainoo, Manuel Ugarte

Forest – Form, Goals Scored & Assists

Brighton 0-0 (4-3 pens) W, Ipswich 4-2 W, City 1-0 W, Ipswich 1-1 (5-4 pens) W, Arsenal 0-0 D, Newcastle 4-3 L

Goals: 18 – Chris Wood, 5 – Anthony Elanga, Morgan Gibbs-White, Callum Hudson-Odoi, 4 – Nikola Milenković, 2 – Ola Aina, Jota Silva, Ryan Yates, 1 – Elliot Anderson, Taiwo Awoniyi, Murillo, Ramón Sosa, Neco Williams

Assists: 8 – Anthony Elanga, 7 – Morgan Gibbs-White, 6 – Elliot Anderson, 3 – Chris Wood, 2 – Callum Hudson-Odoi, Nikola Milenković, 1 – Ola Aina, Jota Silva, Neco Williams

Previous Meetings & Connections

United and Forest have met 15 times in the Premier League. United have won 10 times, drawn two times and lost three times. United scored 42 goals against Forest, winning one penalty, scoring it. Forest scored 13 goals against United, winning no penalties. United needs to continue their winning run against Forest.

United have kept seven clean sheets in this fixtures with Forest keeping none. This has been a fiery clash with discipline being an issue. United players have been shown 25 yellow cards and no red cards with Forest players shown 31 yellow cards and one red card. United will need to up their set piece defending against Forest.

Jonathan Greening, Scott Wootton, Roy Keane, Danny Higginbotham, Lee Martin, Andy Cole, John Curtis, Viv Anderson, Teddy Sheringham, Michael Stewart, Federico Macheda, Neil Webb, Saidy Janko, Jesse Lingard, Dean Henderson and Anthony Elanga have played for United and Forest.

Team News

United: Ruben Amorim has significant injury problems to deal with but he should feel a bit more confident after the liked of Harry Maguire, Leny Yoro and Altay Bayindir have returned to training since the international break with the injury to Ayden Heaven not as bad as first may have been feared.

Ruled Out: Lisandro Martinez (knee), Amad (ankle/foot), Luke Shaw (calf/shin/heel), Kobbie Mainoo (other) and Jonny Evans (lower back)

Doubts: Altay Bayindir (other), Harry Maguire (knock), Leny Yoro (akle/foot) and Ayden Heaven (ankle/foot),

Suspended: None

Forest: Nuno Espírito Santo will be confident ahead of United’s visit to City Ground on Tuesday evening with just one player ruled out of action. Top scorer Chris Wood is out of action again after an injury sustained during the international break, but he may not be out for long. Forest could be up in lights again in May!

Ruled Out: Carlos dos Santos Pereira (thigh)

Doubts: Chris Wood (groin/hip/pelvic) and Morgan Gibbs-White (knock)

Suspended: None

Predicted United Starting XI – 3-4-2-1

Onana;

De Ligt, Maguire, Yoro;

Mazraoui, Ugarte, Fernandes, Dorgu;

Zirkzee, Garnacho;

Hojlund

Predicted Forest Starting XI – 4-2-3-1

Sels;

Aina, Milenkovic, Murillo, Williams;

Anderson, Yates;

Dominguez, Gibbs-White, Danilo;

Awoniyi

History, training and the lead up to the big match

United and Forest have met 113 times in all competitions with United winning 54 times, drawing 24 times, losing 35 times. United last lost to Forest earlier this season at Old Trafford with Forest winning 3-2. The last two seasons have been hit and miss for United against Forest with a win, a loss a win and a loss.

Prior to the last two seasons, United were on a 12 match unbeaten run, drawing one match and winning the other 11. United need to be starting something like this again as their position in the Premier League needs to be bettered as it would see that playing in Europe next season is unlikely through their league position.

United found some form before the first international break of 2025, which could pose them some problems as there has been a break in club football which could mean United will have to build that momentum again. However, that said, United know what they need to do and should be pushing for a victory over Forest.

Nottingham Forest 0-2 Manchester United

Written by Paul

