Confirmed XI: Amorim picks his XI to face Brighton at Old Trafford! Sesko to start or Cunha to lead the line again?

Manchester United welcome Brighton and Hove Albion to the Theatre of Dreams on Saturday evening in the Premier League. Ruben Amorim’s side are on a two match winning streak in the Premier League, seeking to extend that and better their league position. The 2-1 victory over Liverpool saw United get within two points of the Premier League champions.

United currently sit in ninth place in the Premier League table with 13 points – just two points from third place although United’s goal difference is -1 so they will need to start scoring goals galore in their matches. Brighton sit tenth in the Premier League just 1 point behind United. United will need to work hard to win this match.

Amorim has been under so much pressure this season with the media still lining him up for the sack but United’s season has not been as bad as some and they sit two points behind the Premier League champions, which is not as bad as position to be in. Newcastle United are in a precarious position, but not much has been said about Eddie Howe’s bad season.

Manchester United

Lammens;

De Ligt, Yoro, Shaw;

Amad, Fernandes, Casemiro, Dalot;

Mbeumo, Cunha;

Sesko

Substitutes

Bayindir, Dorgu, Heaven, Malacia, Mazraoui, Mainoo, Ugarte, Zirkzee

Brighton and Hove Albion

Verbruggen;

Wieffer, van Hecke, Dunk, De Cuyper;

Baleba, Ayari;

Minteh, Rutter, Kadioglu;

Welbeck

Substitutes

Steele, Boscagli, Coppola, Watson, Kostoulas, Milner, Gomez, Oriola, Tzimas

United need to start every match like they have against both Sunderland and Liverpool – aiming to capitalise early on and take control of the game – like they did against Sunderland and Liverpool. Brighton are not an easy side to beat, as United know having lost six of the last nine meetings in all competitions they have faced in. United needs to change that.

Amorim will set his team up the same way but the tactics may differ, as they did against Liverpool. The club needs to push their opposition, not sit in their own half and welcome the onslaught. Getting the ball into the final third and getting numbers forward will help the club to get something moving forward. United can rise to the challenge of Brighton.

Should United prosper in this match, it will propel them into the top half of the table firmly with much more work to do in order to better the season as a whole. United still have a chance to achieve something this season, despite the ‘anyone but United’ brigade from celebrating effectively nothing – which seems to be their thing since Sir Alex Ferguson retired.

