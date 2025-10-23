XI Prediction: Lammens to continue his fine form against Brighton? Mbeumo to bag another goal?

Manchester United -v- Brighton and Hove Albion

Premier League

Old Trafford, Manchester

Saturday 25th October 2025; KO 17:30 BST

Manchester United welcome Brighton and Hove Albion to the Theatre of Dreams on Saturday evening in the Premier League. Ruben Amorim’s side are on a two match winning streak in the Premier League, seeking to extend that and better their league position. The 2-1 victory over Liverpool saw United get within two points of the Premier League champions.

United currently sit in ninth place in the Premier League table with 13 points – just two points from third place although United’s goal difference is -1 so they will need to start scoring goals galore in their matches. Brighton sit tenth in the Premier League just 1 point behind United. United will need to work hard to win this match.

Amorim has been under so much pressure this season with the media still lining him up for the sack but United’s season has not been as bad as some and they sit two points behind the Premier League champions, which is not as bad as position to be in. Newcastle United are in a precarious position, but not much has been said about Eddie Howe’s bad season.

Manchester United Top Scorers & Assists

⚽️ 3 – Bryan Mbeumo, 2 – Bruno Fernandes, Harry Maguire, Benjamin Sesko, 1 – Casemiro, Mason Mount

🅰️ 2 – Amad, 1 – Diogo Dalot, Patrick Dorgu, Bruno Fernandes, Harry Maguire, Kobbie Mainoo, Bryan Mbeumo, Mason Mount, Leny Yoro

Brighton Top Scorers & Assists

⚽️ 5 – Diego Gómez, 4 – Danny Welbeck, 2 – Yasin Ayari, Brajan Gruda, Stefanos Tzimas, 1 – Olivier Boscagli, Maxim De Cuyper, Harry Howell, James Milner, Yankuba Minteh, Kaoru Mitoma, Matt O’Riley, Jan Paul van Hecke, Tom Watson

🅰️ 3 – Georginio Rutter, Tom Watson, 2 – Diego Coppola, Brajan Gruda, Harry Howell, Yankuba Minteh, Stefanos Tzimas, 1 – Kaoru Mitoma, Danny Welbeck, Mats Wieffer, Joël Veltman

Predicted Manchester United XI:

Lammens;

Yoro, De Ligt, Maguire;

Mazraoui, Fernandes, Casemiro, Shaw;

Mbeumo, Cunha;

Sesko

Predicted Brighton XI:

Verbruggen;

Wieffer, Dunk, van Hecke, Kadioglu;

Baleba, Ayari;

Minteh, Rutter, Gomez;

Welbeck

Goalkeeper: Senne Lammens

Senne Lammens has done enough to be the main starting goalkeeper for the club this season. His ability in goal is 100% better than anything that Andre Onana or Altay Bayindir could bring to the Old Trafford club. His appearance against Sunderland defined him and that performance against Liverpool has galvanised that. What a player he’s going to be.

Lammens is what United need from a goalkeeper – a player willing to put himself on the line to get the better of the opposition and to ensure that United have safe hand in goal. His desire, determination and ability are all great to see. He is going to command the line and help United break forward on the attack to find much-needed goals this season.

United have found their successor to David De Gea who, at this early state of his career, shows signs of Peter Schmeichel and Edwin van der Sar in the early stages of their careers. United will need to build on Lammens’ ability and ensure he is supported to sustain his growth in the game. There is a lot more to come from Senna Lammens this season.

Defence: Leny Yoro, Mathijs De Ligt, Harry Maguire

United’s defence has some key players this season – players who are going to ensure the club is going to achieve something sooner or later. It is crucial that United continues to build on this defence and keep them in with a chance of breaking the club into the top four once again. Amorim has his work cut out to get this done in a short space of time.

Leny Yoro should start on the right side of the back three after his demotion to the bench against Liverpool. It will have been a bit of a rest for the Frenchman. Mathijs De Ligt performed to a high standard against Liverpool and this should keep him in the starting XI to face Brighton this weekend. That is very important for United – having these players fit.

Harry Maguire should also keep his place in the back three, playing on the left side. His ability in both defence and attack are great to see for United. He saved the day for United against Liverpool and he has done that so many times before in other matches. United will have other key players on the bench and will hopefully welcome Lisandro Martinez back soon.

Midfield: Moussair Mazraoui, Bruno Fernandes, Casemiro, Luke Shaw

United’s midfield requires some action in January if business can be done, or in the summer if not. But Amorim will need to get the best out of what he has. Noussair Mazraoui and Luke Shaw should be starting in the wing back positions with Mazraoui playing on the right side and Shaw on the left side. United will be in good hands against Brighton.

In the centre of the midfield, it would seem likely that Bruno Fernandes and Casemiro partner each other once again. Fernandes is a great player for United but the club needs to look ahead to the future to find his replacement as he’s not going to be at the top if his game forever. The same can be said for Casemiro.

It seems clear that Kobbie Mainoo is not the player that Amorim wants to cement in his midfield, unless he can adapt to the formation that us utilises in the squad. It is a shame because Mainoo has the talent to thrive at United but only so many attack minded midfielders can play on the pitch at the same time. It may work out for him – it may not.

Attack: Bryan Mbeumo, Benjamin Sesko, Matheus Cunha

United’s attacking line is starting to gel and find the goals – at least Bryan Mbeumo is. What a signing he was in the summer. Mbeumo should keep his place against Brighton as he performed immensely against Liverpool last weekend. The Cameroonian is a superb player and the more he plays, the more he will score. Brilliant.

Benjamin Sesko should be recalled to the starting XI against Brighton after sitting out much of the victory over Liverpool. The Slovenian has two goals to his name already and is thirsty for more. United have a good group of attacking players this season and the more they feature with each other, the quicker the squad will gel and score goals for fun.

Matheus Cunha should start against Brighton purely for the way he played against Liverpool. Talk about a big game player. The Brazilian still does not have his debut goal for the club but it is coming. Cunha will be up for the challenge of Brighton and getting the better of them, maybe even finding the back of the net himself. Come on United!

Substitutes: Altay Bayindir; Diogo Dalot, Ayden Heaven, Tyler Fredricson; Mason Mount, Manuel Ugarte, Kobbie Mainoo; Joshua Zirkzee, Amad

United will have nine players on the bench against Brighton with the chance to utilise five of them throughout the match. Altay Bayindir will remain on the bench as it looks like his starting place has been taken by Lammens. In defence, Diogo Dalot, Ayden Heaven and Tyler Fredricson should all be available should they be needed.

In midfield, Mason Mount, Manuel Ugarte and Kobbie Mainoo should be waiting on the bench for a chance on the pitch to show what they can do. United have depth in the midfield this season, but still no single player to be the engine in the midfield, which is what United have been mission out on for a nubbier of years. Maybe in January or the summer?

In attack, Joshua Zirkzee and Amad will be waiting to be called upon, which will be likely as these players will all need to be kept fresh, especially with a busy festive period coming up. United have been playing once a week for a large part of the season with no European Football and already being knocked out of the Carabao Cup this season.

Match Prediction

United need to start every match like they have against both Sunderland and Liverpool – aiming to capitalise early on and take control of the game – like they did against Sunderland and Liverpool. Brighton are not an easy side to beat, as United know having lost six of the last nine meetings in all competitions they have faced in. United needs to change that.

Amorim will set his team up the same way but the tactics may differ, as they did against Liverpool. The club needs to push their opposition, not sit in their own half and welcome the onslaught. Getting the ball into the final third and getting numbers forward will help the club to get something moving forward. United can rise to the challenge of Brighton.

Should United prosper in this match, it will propel them into the top half of the table firmly with much more work to do in order to better the season as a whole. United still have a chance to achieve something this season, despite the ‘anyone but United’ brigade from celebrating effectively nothing – which seems to be their thing since Sir Alex Ferguson retired.

Manchester United 2-1 Brighton and Hove Albion

Written by Paul

