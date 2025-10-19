Confirmed XI: Cunha, Mbeumo & Mount lead the line against Liverpool; Sesko on the bench

Manchester United travel the short distance to Anfield to face Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon. Ruben Amorim’s side got a victory over Sunderland in the last Premier League match prior to the international break so he will be pushing for a good result on Sunday.

United have struggled to find form this season but now there is no excuse to string some performances together starting on Sunday to better the clubs league position and push to achieve something. The media would be upset as they want another sacking at the club.

United sit in tenth place in the league prior to any matches being played on Saturday with Liverpool sitting in second place – just five points separate the two teams, which considering United are being criticised for a poor start – is not that bad at this stage of the season.

Manchester United

Lammens;

Dalot, Maguire, De Ligt;

Amad, Casemiro, Fernandes, Shaw;

Mbeumo, Mount;

Cunha

Substitutes

Bayindir, Heaven, Mazraoui, Yoro, Dorgu, Mainoo, Ugarte, Sesko, Zirkzee

Liverpool

Mamardashvili;

Bradley, Konate, van Dijk, Kerkez;

Gravenberch, Mac Allister;

Salah, Szoboszlai, Gakpo;

Isak

Substitutes

Woodman, Gomez, Robertson, Frimpong, Jones, Ekitike, Wirtz, Chiesa, Ngumoha

United need to take on the might of Liverpool like they did with Chelsea – push for an advance from the start of the match and use the strengths of the players to find goals – that shock and awe could be enough to get the better of this team, who seem to think they are invincible.

Liverpool are on a three match losing streak in their last three matches. They have lost to Crystal Palace and Chelsea by the same 2-1 scorelines and 1-0 to Galatasaray in the UEFA Champions League. This means they are in a tough position ahead of this clash with United.

United getting the better of Liverpool will be a great feeling as for some time now the supporters of that club seem to think they are the best thing since sliced bread and it is pretty pathetic. Two Premier League titles in the Premier League era is pathetic. Best club in England. No way!

Written by Paul

