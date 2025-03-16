Confirmed XI: Amorim picks his XI to face Leicester City! Heaven, Lindelof, Ugarte, Fernandes & Hojlund to start? Mount back on the bench?

Manchester United return to Premier League action on Sunday evening as they travel to the King Power Stadium to face Ruud van Nistelrooy’s Leicester City. United reached the UEFA Europa League quarter final on Thursday evening after beating Real Sociedad 4-1, 5-2 on aggregate and will face Lyon next.

Ruben Amorim’s side have struggled in the Premier League this season with the club in 14th place in the league, level on points with Spurs, who have a goal difference 20 above United, which is terrible. United are closer to the relegation zone than they are to the top four, which is where they wanted to be this season.

Leicester are also in terrible form this season with them in the relegation zone in 19th place with just 17 points from 28 matches this season. With ten matches left they will need to work hard to remain in the Premier League this season. Van Nistelrooy is under fire at the club after such a good interim spell at United earlier this season.

Manchester United

Onana;

De Ligt, Lindelof, Heaven;

Mazraoui, Ugarte, Eriksen, Dalot;

Fernandes, Garnacho;

Hojlund

Substitutes

Harrison, Mee; Amass, Fredricson; Mount, Casemiro, Collyer; Zirkzee, Obi

Leicester City

Hermansen;

Faes, Coady, Thomas;

Justin, Ndidi, Soumaré, Kristiansen;

Daka, El Khannouss;

Vardy

Substitutes

Stolarczyk, Coulibaly, Okoli, Winks, De Cordova-Reid, McAteer, Buonanotte, Mavididi, Ayew

United have shown what they can do with the 4-1 victory over Real Sociedad on Thursday evening at the Theatre of Dreams. Granted, two of United’s goals were from the penalty spot but United needed to be in the box attacking to win the penalty – so it shows some major progress for the club, which is a good thing.

United will need to put their foot down against Leicester, who have been a tricky club to face in the past but with their form being terrible of late and the fact they are in the relegation. places, United could dominate easily – even with their injury crisis which has continued for the majority of the season so far.

Leicester have no major injury problems ahead of this match which puts them in a better position than United but the way United have played recently – following their Emirates FA Cup exit, there is some fight from the players which is a great start to bettering their position in the Premier League this season.

