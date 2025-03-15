Predicted XI: Ayden Heaven, Victor Lindelof & Manuel Ugarte to start against Leicester City? Mason Mount on the bench to boost United’s creativity?

Manchester United return to Premier League action on Sunday evening as they travel to the King Power Stadium to face Ruud van Nistelrooy’s Leicester City. United reached the UEFA Europa League quarter final on Thursday evening after beating Real Sociedad 4-1, 5-2 on aggregate and will face Lyon next.

Ruben Amorim’s side have struggled in the Premier League this season with the club in 14th place in the league, level on points with Spurs, who have a goal difference 20 above United, which is terrible. United are closer to the relegation zone than they are to the top four, which is where they wanted to be this season.

Leicester are also in terrible form this season with them in the relegation zone in 19th place with just 17 points from 28 matches this season. With ten matches left they will need to work hard to remain in the Premier League this season. Van Nistelrooy is under fire at the club after such a good interim spell at United earlier this season.

Predicted Manchester United Starting XI – 3-4-2-1

Onana;

Lindelof, De Ligt, Heaven;

Mazraoui, Ugarte, Fernandes, Dalot;

Zirkzee, Garnacho;

Hojlund

Goalkeeper: Onana

Andre Onana looks set to remain in goal with both Tom Heaton and Altay Bayindir still out of action at this stage of the season. The Cameroonian did well against Real Sociedad on Thursday evening despite conceding a penalty, not that there was much that he could have done to stop it going into the back of the net.

I am not sure that Onana will be the number one goalkeeper at the club next season. Two seasons into his career at United, he has conceded a number of goals but United have declined massively because of the way the club has been run under the Glazers, who need to be shown the door at the Theatre of Dreams.

Amorim will have to rely on youth goalkeepers once again with Dermot Mee and Elyh Harrison likely to be on the bench this weekend. United will have to make do with Onana for the foreseeable future with Bayindir not likely to be back in action any time soon – which is a shame as he was doing well at the club.

Defenders: Lindelof, De Ligt, Heaven

United’s defence is going to be a bit light at the moment with many injuries. Leny Yoro and Harry Maguire will not be back this weekend, at least according to Rúben Amorim. Victor Lindelof will probably return to the squad playing on the right side of the back three, which is the best United can do at this stage of the season.

In the centre of the defence, Matthijs de Ligt will continue as he has become one of, it not the best central defender at the club this season. He has become Mr Dependable for the club, which is great to see. Ayden Heaven should continue on the left of the defence, especially after his performance against Real Sociedad on Thursday.

United will not have much experience to call on should reinforcement be required against Leicester this weekend. Harry Amass and Tyler Fredricson will be the only defenders on the bench but Casemiro has been utilised in the defence before, which might need to happen this weekend with United being so light in defenders.

Midfield: Mazraoui, Ugarte, Fernandes, Dalot

The midfield could be boosted with the return to Manuel Ugarte in the centre of the midfield. He will partner Bruno Fernandes in the centre of the midfield which is the best thing for United at this stage of the season. United could also see Mason Mount back in the midfield, but a more advanced role could suit United more.

Noussair Mazraoui should be moved to the right side of the midfield being that Patrick Dorgu is suspended for his last domestic match, meaning he will be back after the international break, which will be great for United. On the left side of the midfield, Diogo Dalot should be starting, boosted by his goal against Real Sociedad.

On the bench, Mason Mount, Christian Eriksen, Casemiro and Toby Collyer will add some depth in these positions but I do not think all of them will get on the pitch against Leicester this weekend. It would be good to see Mount back in action after his season on injuries and hopefully he can remain fit for the rest of the season.

Attack: Zirkzee, Hojlund, Garnacho

United’s attacking line will be a bit more confident after the victory over Real Sociedad on Thursday evening. Granted two of the goals were penalties but United did score twice despite neither of the attacking players finding the back of the net. A team boost is what that match was and hopefully we will see more confidence.

Rasmus Hojlund should start as the striker as he does do well on the pitch despite not finding the back of the net in 2025. The Danish international had a good first season at the club but needs to be doing a bit more to match that kind of form this season. United do not have much experience to start in this position.

Joshua Zirkzee and Alejandro Garnacho should start behind Hojlund, which adds some ability and speed in the attacking line, which will be good for Hojlund. Chido Obi could start as the striker, but I think it would be much better for him to come on into the second half with United ahead in the match, which would be good to see.

Substitutes: Mee, Harrison; Amass, Fredricson; Mount, Eriksen, Casemiro, Collyer; Obi

United should be able to name nine players on the bench against Leicester City in the Premier League on Sunday. In goal both Dermit Mee and Elyh Harrison could be called upon to with both Bayindir and Heaton still on the sidelines through injury. It is not ideal but gives experience to youth players, which is ideal for them.

In defence, United look set to be without any experienced players with LenyYoro and Harry Maguire not likely to be involved this weekend, unless things change before Sunday’s match. In which case, Harry Amass and Tyler Fredricson could be the only defensive players on the bench for United.

In the midfield, Mason Mount, Christian Eriksen, Casemiro and Toby Collyer could all be called on which would be great as United have been missing a player like Mount, who takes the strain off Bruno Fernandes. In attack, United could only have Chido Obi on the bench, which would be great to see more of him.

Written by Paul

