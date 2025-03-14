15 March 2025

Related Stories

Leicester City - KPS - PL - 16:3:25
5 min read

Predicted XI: Ayden Heaven, Victor Lindelof & Manuel Ugarte to start against Leicester City? Mason Mount on the bench to boost United’s creativity?

editor 15 March 2025
Real Sociedad - UEL - OT - 13:6:25
2 min read

Confirmed XI: Ruben Amorim picks his XI to face Real Sociedad in the UEFA Europa League; Rasmus Hojlund to start? Ayden Heaven to start? Manuel Ugarte to win fitness battle?

editor 13 March 2025
Real Sociedad - UEL - OT - 13:6:25
5 min read

Predicted XI: Hojlund to lead the line against Sociedad? Fernandes to feature in midfield with Ugarte, if it? Maguire to return to defensive line?

editor 12 March 2025

You may have missed

Leicester City - KPS - PL - 16:3:25
5 min read

Predicted XI: Ayden Heaven, Victor Lindelof & Manuel Ugarte to start against Leicester City? Mason Mount on the bench to boost United’s creativity?

editor 15 March 2025
Leicester City - KPS - PL - 16:3:25
4 min read

Preview: Ayden Heaven to keep his place in defence against Leicester City on Sunday? Mason Mount to return to the bench to boost United’s creativity?

editor 14 March 2025
Real Sociedad - UEL - OT - 13:6:25
2 min read

Confirmed XI: Ruben Amorim picks his XI to face Real Sociedad in the UEFA Europa League; Rasmus Hojlund to start? Ayden Heaven to start? Manuel Ugarte to win fitness battle?

editor 13 March 2025
Real Sociedad - UEL - OT - 13:6:25
5 min read

Predicted XI: Hojlund to lead the line against Sociedad? Fernandes to feature in midfield with Ugarte, if it? Maguire to return to defensive line?

editor 12 March 2025

Discover more from Daily Man Utd News

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading