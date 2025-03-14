Preview: Ayden Heaven to keep his place in defence against Leicester City on Sunday? Mason Mount to return to the bench to boost United’s creativity?

Leicester City -v- Manchester United

Premier League

King Power Stadium, Leicester

Sunday 16 March 2024, KO 19:00 GMT

Manchester United return to Premier League action on Sunday evening as they travel to the King Power Stadium to face Ruud van Nistelrooy’s Leicester City. United reached the UEFA Europa League quarter final on Thursday evening after beating Real Sociedad 4-1, 5-2 on aggregate and will face Lyon next.

Ruben Amorim’s side have struggled in the Premier League this season with the club in 14th place in the league, level on points with Spurs, who have a goal difference 20 above United, which is terrible. United are closer to the relegation zone than they are to the top four, which is where they wanted to be this season.

Leicester are also in terrible form this season with them in the relegation zone in 19th place with just 17 points from 28 matches this season. With ten matches left they will need to work hard to remain in the Premier League this season. Van Nistelrooy is under fire at the club after such a good interim spell at United earlier this season.

United – Form, Goals Scored & Assists

Sociedad 4-1 W, Arsenal 1-1 D, Sociedad 1-1 D, Fulham 1-1 (4-3) L, Ipswich 3-2 W, Everton 2-2 D

Goals: 15 – Bruno Fernandes, 9 – Amad, 8 – Alejandro Garnacho, 7 – Rasmus Hojlund, Marcus Rashford, 6 – Joshua Zirkzee, 4 – Christian Eriksen, 3 – Casemiro, Diogo Dalot, Harry Maguire, 2 – Matthijs de Ligt, Lisandro Martinez, 1 – Antony, Jonny Evans, Kobbie Mainoo, Manuel Ugarte

Assists: 13 – Bruno Fernandes, 8 – Alejandro Garnacho, 7 – Amad, 4 – Christian Eriksen, 3 – Diogo Dalot, Marcus Rashford, 2 – Rasmus Hojlund, Lisandro Martinez, Noussair Mazraoui, Joshua Zirkzee, 1 – Kobbie Mainoo, Manuel Ugarte

Leicester – Form, Goals Scored & Assists

Chelsea 1-0 L, West Ham 2-0 L, Brentford 4-0 L, Arsenal 2-0 L, United 2-1 L, Everton 4-0 L

Goals: 8 – Jamie Vardy, 5 – Jordan Ayew, Facundo Buonanotte, Stephy Mavididi, 4 – James Justin, 3 – Bilal El Khannouss, 2 – Bobby De Cordova-Reid, Wout Faes, 1 – Conor Coady, Patson Daka, Wilfred Ndidi, Harry Winks

Assists: 4 – Wilfred Ndidi, 3 – Facundo Buonanotte, Bilal El Khannouss, Jamie Vardy, Harry Winks, 2 – Bobby De Cordova-Reid, Issahaku Fatawu, 1 – Jordan Ayew, Hamza Choudhury, Patson Daka, James Justin, Victor Kristiansen, Stephy Mavididi, Kasey McAteer

Previous Meetings & Connections

United and Leicester have met 35 times in the Premier League. United have won 22 times, drawn nine times and lost four times. United scored 73 goals against Leicester, winning four penalties, scoring three. Leicester scored 31 goals against United, winning two penalties, scoring both.

United have kept 17 clean sheets against Leicester, who have two clean sheets against United. Discipline is an issue in these fixtures with United players being shown 46 yellow cards and one red card. Leicester players have been shown 41 yellow cards and three red cards. United need a win against Ruud van Nistelrooy’s side.

John Curtis, Mark Robins, Dion Dublin, Danny Drinkwater, Matty James, Ron-Robert Zieler, Robbie Savage, Keith Gillespie, Ritchie De Laet, Tom Cleverley, Jonny Evans, Tom Lawrence, Michael Keane, Jesse Lingard, Nick Powell, Danny Simpson and Harry Maguire have played for both clubs.

Team News

United: United’s injury worries will see one goalkeeper, four defenders a midfielder and a winger out of action for the visit to Leicester on Sunday evening. United will be boosted by the potential return of Mason Mount, who should at least be on the bench against the Foxes this weekend. Harry Maguire might miss out though.

Ruled Out: Lisandro Martinez (knee), Leny Yoro (ankle/foot), Amad (ankle/foot), Luke Shaw (calf/shin/heel), Kobbie Mainoo (other), Altay Bayindir (other) and Jonny Evans (lower back)

Doubts: Harry Maguire (knock) and Mason Mount (thigh)

Suspended: Patrick Dorgu (suspended for one more domestic match)

Leicester: The Foxes have just one injury ahead of the visit of United on Sunday evening. Van Nistelrooy’s side will need to get points on the board if they are to escape from the relegation zone this season – which looks like a difficult task for the Dutchman given that their form is much worse that United’s this season.

Ruled Out: Issahaku Fatawu (knee)

Doubts: None

Suspended: None

Predicted United Starting XI – 3-4-2-1

Onana;

Lindelof, De Ligt, Heaven;

Mazraoui, Ugarte, Fernandes, Dalot;

Zirkzee, Garnacho;

Hojlund

Predicted Leicester Starting XI – 3-4-2-1

Hermansen;

Faes, Coady, Thomas;

Justin, Ndidi, Soumaré, Kristiansen;

Daka, El Khannouss;

Vardy

History, training and the lead up to the big match

United have shown what they can do with the 4-1 victory over Real Sociedad on Thursday evening at the Theatre of Dreams. Granted, two of United’s goals were from the penalty spot but United needed to be in the box attacking to win the penalty – so it shows some major progress for the club, which is a good thing.

United will need to put their foot down against Leicester, who have been a tricky club to face in the past but with their form being terrible of late and the fact they are in the relegation. places, United could dominate easily – even with their injury crisis which has continued for the majority of the season so far.

Leicester have no major injury problems ahead of this match which puts them in a better position than United but the way United have played recently – following their Emirates FA Cup exit, there is some fight from the players which is a great start to bettering their position in the Premier League this season.

Leicester City 0-4 Manchester United

Written by Paul

Like this: Like Loading...

Discover more from Daily Man Utd News Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.