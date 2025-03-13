Confirmed XI: Ruben Amorim picks his XI to face Real Sociedad in the UEFA Europa League; Rasmus Hojlund to start? Ayden Heaven to start? Manuel Ugarte to win fitness battle?

Manchester United return to UEFA Europa League action at the Theatre of Dreams on Thursday evening as they welcome Real Sociedad. The two sides drew 1-1 in Spain a week before this fixture and a winner will need to be found at Old Trafford to find out who will progress to the quarter final stage of the competition.

United drew 1-1 with Arsenal at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon, which was a positive result for United but they should have won that match. Ruben Amorim has another injury to contend with as he lost Leny Yoro at half time against Arsenal and he could be out of action for this match, maybe longer.

Also, the fitness of Harry Maguire and Manuel Ugarte are in question, which could see United without further reinforcement in this important fixture which will see if United have something to win this season. United’s lowly position in the Premier League will most likely see them out of European competition next season.

Manchester United

Onana;

Mazraoui, De Ligt, Heaven;

Dalot, Casemiro, Fernandes, Dorgu;

Zirkzee, Hojlund, Garnacho

Substitutes

Harrison, Mee, Amass, Fredricson, Lindelöf, Eriksen, J.Fletcher, Ugarte, Scanlon

Real Sociedad

Remiro;

Elustondo, Zubeldia, Aguerd, Muñoz;

Marin, Zubimendi, Mendez;

Kubo, Oyarzabal, Becker

Substitutes

Marrero, Barrenetxea, Oskarsson, Lopez, Olasagasti, Gomez, Traore, Aramburu, Turrientes, Martin, Beitia, Mariezurrena

United have met Real Sociedad seven times in the history of both clubs. United have won three matches, drawn three and lost just once. But in this season, where the clubs form has been largely terrible, United could lose again and again and nobody would be surprised. Realistically, winning the Europa League is it for United.

United will likely sit out of European competition next season due to their lowly position in the Premier League, which sees them closer to relegation than earning a European place. So winning the Europa League would see United in the UEFA Champions League next season, which would be funny to see.

United have avoided defeat in their last two matches, drawing to Real Sociedad (1-1) and Arsenal (1-1) which puts a more positive spin on things. That said, United will need to dig deep to get a result at the Theatre of Dreams on Thursday evening or face their season being over with nothing to gain from it. Which might be needed.

