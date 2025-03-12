Predicted XI: Hojlund to lead the line against Sociedad? Fernandes to feature in midfield with Ugarte, if it? Maguire to return to defensive line?

Manchester United return to UEFA Europa League action at the Theatre of Dreams on Thursday evening as they welcome Real Sociedad. The two sides drew 1-1 in Spain a week before this fixture and a winner will need to be found at Old Trafford to find out who will progress to the quarter final stage of the competition.

United drew 1-1 with Arsenal at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon, which was a positive result for United but they should have won that match. Ruben Amorim has another injury to contend with as he lost Leny Yoro at half time against Arsenal and he could be out of action for this match, maybe longer.

Also, the fitness of Harry Maguire and Manuel Ugarte are in question, which could see United without further reinforcement in this important fixture which will see if United have something to win this season. United’s lowly position in the Premier League will most likely see them out of European competition next season.

Predicted Manchester United Starting XI – 3-4-2-1

Onana;

Mazraoui, De Ligt, Maguire;

Dalot, Ugarte, Fernandes, Dorgu;

Zirkzee, Garnacho;

Hojlund

Goalkeeper: Onana

Andre Onana will remain in goal for United in the second leg against Real Sociedad. Altay Bayindir and Tom Heaton are both injured – which is a shame as the Turkish international could have found his feet for United of late. Onana seems to cause some problems of his own at the club but does appear to be professional.

The Cameroonian has tried to change his fortunes but United are struggling in every position on the pitch and rely on individual brilliance to get victories or much needed points, which is the main problem at the club. The squad is threadbare because of injuries and players who have been loaned out without replacements coming in.

Both Hubert Graczyk and Elyh Harrison will be on the bench for United, as I doubt Amorim will find enough players to strengthen the bench, opting for two goalkeepers and only a few outfield substitutes, which will probably not include any attacking players as was the case in the first leg in Spain. United need to be strong and win this.

Defenders: Mazraoui, De Ligt, Maguire

The defence at United is a big problem area. Lisandro Martinez is out of action for the remainder of the season and Jonny Evans has not played a match for the club since November 2024. Luke Shaw is also out of action, coming close to a comeback from injury – before getting injured again probably. That is the season United have had.

Noussair Mazraoui should be starting on the right of the back three, as he started the season for United. In the centre of the defence should be Matthijs de Ligt, who played alongside the Moroccan at Bayern Munich. The Dutchman is a stalwart for United and a kind of Mr Dependable for the club, which is great to see.

On the left of the back three, Harry Maguire could return to action having missed the clash with Arsenal at the weekend, also missing the first leg against Real Sociedad after suffering an injury against Ipswich Town. United have few options with Victor Lindelof, Ayden Heaven, maybe Leny Yoro and Harry Amass on the bench.

Midfield: Dalot, Ugarte, Fernandes, Dorgu

The United midfield is also a problem area this season. United need to control the midfield and with the injuries to Mason Mount and Kobbie Mainoo there are not that many options of late, especially with Manuel Ugarte being a doubt ahead of this match – but I think he could make the starting XI against Real Sociedad.

Bruno Fernandes may have to play in the centre of the midfield, partnering Ugarte, which he has done many times before. The Portuguese midfielder is one of the first names on the team sheet this season based on what he has offered with 12 goals and 13 assists to his name this season – a consistent performer for the club.

In the wide positions, Diogo Dalot should be starting on the right in the wing back role with Patrick Dorgu playing on the left in the wing back role. The Danish international is eligible to feature for the club in the Europa League as he has suspended for domestic matches only and will miss the clash with Leicester at the weekend.

Attack: Zirkzee, Hojlund, Garnacho

United’s attacking line needs some influence heading into the important clash with Real Sociedad on Thursday evening. Rasmus Hojlund will probably spearhead United but he does need to help himself and get onto the end of attacking plays, which was shown against Fulham in the FA Cup when Chido Obi was on the pitch.

Obi is not part of the Europa League squad so United have few players in the wings to bring on should the three players that start in these positions not cut the mustard on the pitch against the Spanish side. Joshua Zirkzee and Alejandro Garnacho should both start as both can offer something, despite United’s struggles up front.

Garnacho started well this season but the wind in his sails seemed to stop after Erik ten Hag was sacked and he started to become an untrusted player in Ruben Amorim’s squad. Zirkzee has been consistent of late, putting in a lot of effort but not getting much out of it. Perhaps he can provide something for United on Thursday evening?

Substitutes: Graczyk, Harrison; Lindelof, Yoro, Heaven, Amass; Eriksen, Casemiro, Koné, Collyer, Fletcher; Ennis

United can name up to 12 players on the bench in the Europa League against Real Sociedad on Thursday evening. Amorim would need to add some talented youth players to make up the numbers. In goal, Hubert Graczyk and Elyh Harrison could be the goalkeepers on the bench, should they be required.

In defence, Victor Lindelof, Leny Yoro (if fit), Ayden Heaven and Harry Amass could all be on the bench, which would be good to see despite this being an important match for United. In midfield, Christian Eriksen, Casemiro, Sedou Koné, Toby Collyer and Jack Fletcher could be called into action.

In attack, United have no other attacking players in the squad this season with the likes of Marcus Rashford and Antony both being out on loan. Chido Obi is not eligible feature for United in the Europa League having not been added to the squad, Ethan Ennis could be named on the bench, but would need to be added to the squad.

Written by Paul

Like this: Like Loading...

Discover more from Daily Man Utd News Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.