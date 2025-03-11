Preview: Manchester United to beat Real Sociedad in UEFA Europa League at Old Trafford? Rasmus Hojlund to find his scoring boots again?

Manchester United -v- Real Sociedad

UEFA Europa League

Old Trafford, Manchester

Thursday 13 March 2024, KO 20:00 GMT

Manchester United return to UEFA Europa League action at the Theatre of Dreams on Thursday evening as they welcome Real Sociedad. The two sides drew 1-1 in Spain a week before this fixture and a winner will need to be found at Old Trafford to find out who will progress to the quarter final stage of the competition.

United drew 1-1 with Arsenal at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon, which was a positive result for United but they should have won that match. Ruben Amorim has another injury to contend with as he lost Leny Yoro at half time against Arsenal and he could be out of action for this match, maybe longer.

Also, the fitness of Harry Maguire and Manuel Ugarte are in question, which could see United without further reinforcement in this important fixture which will see if United have something to win this season. United’s lowly position in the Premier League will most likely see them out of European competition next season.

United – Form, Goals Scored & Assists

Arsenal 1-1 D, Sociedad 1-1 D, Fulham 1-1 (4-3) L, Ipswich 3-2 W, Everton 2-2 D, Spurs 1-0 L

Goals: 12 – Bruno Fernandes, 9 – Amad, 8 – Alejandro Garnacho, 7 – Rasmus Hojlund, Marcus Rashford, 6 – Joshua Zirkzee, 4 – Christian Eriksen, 3 – Casemiro, Harry Maguire, 2 – Matthijs de Ligt, Lisandro Martinez, 1 – Antony, Diogo Dalot, Jonny Evans, Kobbie Mainoo, Manuel Ugarte

Assists: 13 – Bruno Fernandes, 7 – Amad, Alejandro Garnacho, 4 – Christian Eriksen, 3 – Diogo Dalot, Marcus Rashford, 2 – Lisandro Martinez, Noussair Mazraoui, Joshua Zirkzee, 1 – Rasmus Hojlund, Kobbie Mainoo, Manuel Ugarte

Sociedad – Form, Goals Scored & Assists

Sevilla 1-0 L, United 1-1 D, Barcelona 4-0 L, Real Madrid 1-0 L, Leganes 3-0 W, Midtjylland 5-3 W

Goals: 10 – Mikel Oyarzabal, 8 – Brais Méndez, 7 – Ander Barrenetxea, Takefusa Kubo, Orri Óskarsson, 3 – Sheraldo Becker, Sergio Gómez, Luka Sucic, 2 – Jon Ander Olasagasti, 1 – Mikel Goti, Jon Magunazelaia, Pablo Marín, Jon Pacheco, Arsen Zakharyan, Martín Zubimendi

Assists: 7 – Mikel Oyarzabal, 5 – Ander Barrenetxea, Sergio Gómez, 4 – Brais Méndez, 3 – Sheraldo Becker, Takefusa Kubo, 2 – Jon Ander Olasagasti, Luka Sucic, Martín Zubimendi, 1 – Jon Aramburu, Aritz Elustondo, Pablo Marín, Jon Martín, Jon Pacheco, Umar Sadiq, Hamari Traoré, Arsen Zakharyan

Previous Meetings & Connections

United and Real Sociedad have met seven times in European competition with United winning three matches, drawing three matches and Real Sociedad winning one. United have scored seven goals, keeping five clean sheets. Real Sociedad have scored two goals, keeping one clean sheet.

The first two matches between the two clubs were played in the UEFA Champions League in the 2013/14 season, winning 1-0 and drawing 0-0. In the 2020/21 season, United met them in the round of 32 in the UEFA Europa League, winning 4-0 and drawing 0-0. Sociedad won 1-0 with United also winning 1-0 before a 1-1- draw.

Adnan Januzaj is the only transfer between the two clubs, signing for them in the summer of 2017. Januzaj made 63 appearances for United, scoring five goals and five assists. At Real Sociedad he made 168 appearances, scoring 23 goals and 21 assists.

Team News

United: United’s injury problems are still one of the major problems that the club is seeking to correct at this stage of the season. It is clear that one or two players are not going to cut it at United and will need to be cut loose in the summer. United need much better than they have. It is a shame that injuries have derailed the club.

Ruled Out: Lisandro Martinez (knee), Amad (ankle/foot), Luke Shaw (calf/shin/heel), Kobbie Mainoo (other), Mason Mount (thigh), Altay Bayindir (other) and Jonny Evans (lower back)

Doubts: Harry Maguire (knock), Leny Yoro (knock) and Manuel Ugarte (knock)

Suspended: None

Real Sociedad: The Spanish side could be without a number of players as they visit the Theatre of Dreams on Thursday evening in a match that could see them into the quarter final stages of the Europa League this season. United, of course will want to win the match but proving that on the pitch will be hard in their current form.

Ruled Out: Arsen Zakharyan (thigh), Alvaro Odriozola (other) and Jon Pacheco (other)

Doubts: Luka Sučić (knee) and Jon Aramburu (foot)

Suspended: Aritz Elustondo (suspended)

Predicted United Starting XI – 3-4-2-1

Onana;

Mazraoui, De Ligt, Maguire;

Dalot, Ugarte, Fernandes, Dorgu;

Zirkzee, Garnacho;

Hojlund

Predicted Sociedad Starting XI – 4-3-3

Remiro;

Traore, Zubeldia, Aguerd, Muñoz;

Mendez, Turrrientes, Sučić;

Kubo, Oyarzabal, Barrenetxea

History, training and the lead up to the big match

United have met Real Sociedad seven times in the history of both clubs. United have won three matches, drawn three and lost just once. But in this season, where the clubs form has been largely terrible, United could lose again and again and nobody would be surprised. Realistically, winning the Europa League is it for United.

United will likely sit out of European competition next season due to their lowly position in the Premier League, which sees them closer to relegation than earning a European place. So winning the Europa League would see United in the UEFA Champions League next season, which would be funny to see.

United have avoided defeat in their last two matches, drawing to Real Sociedad (1-1) and Arsenal (1-1) which puts a more positive spin on things. That said, United will need to dig deep to get a result at the Theatre of Dreams on Thursday evening or face their season being over with nothing to gain from it. Which might be needed.

Manchester United 2-1 Real Sociedad

Written by Paul

