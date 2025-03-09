Confirmed XI: Amorim picks Arsenal XI! Obi to get minutes on the pitch against former club? Zirkzee to continue putting in the work?

Manchester United return to Premier League football at the Theatre of Dreams on Sunday afternoon as they welcome Arsenal to Old Trafford. Ruben Amorim’s side will need to bounce back from some bad form in the league after seeing themselves knocked out of the Emirates FA Cup last weekend.

United drew 1-1 with Real Sociedad in the UEFA Europa League round of 16 first leg on Thursday evening, which keeps them in the competition until next Thursday at least with all to play for at the Theatre of Dreams. United have a major injury crisis one again and a problem. with the ability of scoring goals.

Arsenal sit second in the Premier League but are 13 points off the league leaders Liverpool. United sit in 14th place with 33 points, 21 short of Arsenal. United will need to get a flurry of wins under their belts between now and the end of the season or this will be the worst season United have endured in the English top flight.

Manchester United

Onana;

Lindelof, De Ligt, Yoro;

Mazraoui, Fernandes, Casemiro, Dalot;

Eriksen, Garnacho;

Zirkzee

Substitutes

Harrison, Mee; Amass, Heaven; Collyer, Fletcher, Moorhouse; Hojlund, Obi

Arsenal

Raya;

Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori;

Rice, Partey, Ødegaard;

Trossard, Merino, Nwaneri

Substitutes

Neto; Tierney, White, Kiwior, Zinchenko; Jorginho, Lewis-Skelly; Martinelli, Sterling

United and Arsenal have met 242 times in the history of both clubs. United have won 102 times, drawing 50 times and losing 90 times. In the last four Premier League matches against Arsenal, United are winless losing all four matches. The last time they beat Arsenal was this season in the FA Cup, albeit on penalties.

United will need to dig deep and find a result against Arsenal or it is likely that they will be stuck at the bottom end of the Premier League table for the remainder of the season, which seems likely based on the current form of the club. United are unlikely to be relegated with 33 points and the top of the bottom three on 17 points.

But United need to be wary of their fate this season, which is set to be their worst season in the Premier League, in which they finished eighth last season. This season could be much worse than that. But still, United have had injuries and field some players who should be doing so much better but are failing massively.

Written by Paul

