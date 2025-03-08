Predicted XI: Chido Obi to start against Arsenal? Hojlund straight to the bench? Zirkzee & Garnacho to support Obi in attack?

Manchester United return to Premier League football at the Theatre of Dreams on Sunday afternoon as they welcome Arsenal to Old Trafford. Ruben Amorim’s side will need to bounce back from some bad form in the league after seeing themselves knocked out of the Emirates FA Cup last weekend.

United drew 1-1 with Real Sociedad in the UEFA Europa League round of 16 first leg on Thursday evening, which keeps them in the competition until next Thursday at least with all to play for at the Theatre of Dreams. United have a major injury crisis one again and a problem. with the ability of scoring goals.

Arsenal sit second in the Premier League but are 13 points off the league leaders Liverpool. United sit in 14th place with 33 points, 21 short of Arsenal. United will need to get a flurry of wins under their belts between now and the end of the season or this will be the worst season United have endured in the English top flight.

Predicted Manchester United Starting XI – 3-4-2-1

Onana;

Yoro, De Ligt, Maguire;

Mazraoui, Ugarte, Fernandes, Dalot;

Zirkzee, Garnacho;

Obi

Goalkeeper: Onana

Andre Onana is the only experienced goalkeeper that United have for the foreseeable future. He is by far not the best goalkeeper the club has ever seen but he is trying to solve the problems the club has, which is much further beyond what he can do himself. A model professional who has taken the blame for his shortcomings.

That said, I cannot see Onana at United after this season. The club is seemingly looking to bring in another goalkeeper to see the club for the next ten years or more. Onana is not that player and United could cash in on him to either replace him or push the money into the areas that need strengthening in the summer.

Altay Bayindir would have played more football if he was not injured and it would give Onana cause to right the wrongs that he is responsible for. However, he knows that without a fit challenger with experience, he is unlikely to be unthroned from the number one spot this season. United need to get this problem solved and soon.

Defenders: Yoro, De Ligt, Maguire

United’s defence is still decimated because of injury with a number of first team players out of action – some for the remainder of the season (if not longer) some will return in the next month or so, unless they manage to get injured again. It is not the best thing for United right now but they will need to make do with what they have.

Leny Yoro, Matthojs de Ligt and Harry Maguire could all start for United against Arsenal, which is much needed as it is the best defensive line that United could put together at this stage of the season. United will have to do all they can to get a good result against Arsenal, which is much needed this season.

On the bench, United will have Victor Lindelof, Ayden Heaven and Harry Amass, which is a good mixture of youth and experience and could be good for United. Heaven is highly rated and chomping at the bit for his chance to shine in the United first team – it could work well if he does get the nod at any stage of the match.

Midfield: Mazraoui, Ugarte, Fernandes, Dalot

The United midfield has some problems of its own this season with injury causing some major problems for the club. Noussair Mazraoui and Diogo Dalot will play in the wide positions, as there is nobody else to play there being that Luke Shaw is still injured and Patrick Dorgu is suspended domestically.

In the centre of the midfield, Manuel Ugarte, who missed the clash with Real Sociedad on Thursday evening and Bruno Fernandes should play together in the heart of the midfield, which has worked well in recent weeks. United will also have some options on the bench to bring on fresh legs, as that will be needed.

Christian Eriksen, Casemiro, Sekou Koné and Toby Collyer could all play a part in this midfield with Harry Amass likely to be on the bench again for United, as he was on Thursday evening, which could give an extra man in the squad to play in the wide wing back role – which would be helpful for United in the long run.

Attack: Zirkzee, Obi, Garnacho

United’s attacking line needs some serious reinforcement in the summer. But for now, United will need to continue to rely on the likes of Joshua Zirkzee and Alejandro Garnacho who have continued to put in the effort this season despite the problems they have faced. Amorim will need to make a decision on the striker position though.

Rasmus Hojlund has been terrible, It has been 19 matches since he last scored a goal and continuing to place him as the main striker is not working so perhaps a period on the bench would give him the chance to find his form again – as playing week in and week out is not doing that. He can take up a place on the bench.

Chido Obi is the player that United should give opportunity to as he took his chance against Fulham in the FA Cup last weekend but was not named in the squad for the UEFA Europa League, so will miss out in that respect. United should give the 17-year-old a good chance, especially against his former club – it could work well.

Substitutes: Graczyk; Lindelof, Heaven, Amass; Eriksen, Casemiro, Koné, Collyer; Hojlund

United can name nine players on the bench in the Premier League against Arsenal – providing they have that number of players available. Hubert Graczyk will most likely be the substitute goalkeeper on the bench, or at least one of them if other players are not able to be added to the squad to face Arsenal.

In defence, Victor Lindelof, Ayden Heaven and Harry Amass could be the only players United could utilise from the bench against the second placed team in the Premier League. In midfield, Christian Eriksen, Casemiro, Sekou Koné and Toby Collyer could all be available, which would be great to see.

In attack, which is where United have so many problems at this time, Rasmus Hojlund could be the only player on the bench with United not naming a single attacking player on the bench against Real Sociedad on Thursday evening. Hojlund does not deserve to continue starting as he is not providing anything on the pitch.

