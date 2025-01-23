Confirmed XI: Amorim picks team to face Rangers in penultimate Europa League match! Hojlund or Zirkzee to lead the line? A final appearance for Antony this season?

Manchester United return to UEFA Europa League football on Thursday as they welcome Rangers to the Theatre of Dreams in the penultimate match of the league stage of the competition. United sit seventh in the table with 12 points from six matches with Rangers in eighth with 11 points from six matches,

United will need to win their last two matches in the Europa League to secure their place in competition this season by qualifying for the round of 16 which means they will need to finish in the top eight to do that and they are close to falling out of those places meaning they could face two more play off matches this season.

United are still undefeated in the Europa League this season, drawing their opening three matches and winning the last three matches. Continuing that winning run will mean they will be in with a great chance of missing the play off round and reaching the knockout stages without needing additional matches, which would be a positive.

Manchester United

Bayindir;

De Ligt, Yoro, Martinez;

Amad, Collyer, Eriksen, Dalot;

Garnacho, Fernandes;

Zirkzee

Substitutes

Heaton, Onana; Maguire, Malacia; Casemiro, Ugarte, Mainoo; Hojlund, Antony

Rangers

Butland;

Tavernier, Propper, Yilmaz, Jefte;

Barron, Ruskin;

Cerny, Bajrami, Balogun;

Igamane

Substitutes

Kelly, Munn, King, Lawrence, Dowell, Rice, Curtis, Dessers, McCausland, Lovelace

United have a short history with Rangers and have played them four times in the history of both clubs – all four matches were in the Champions League. United have won three times and drawn just once, which leave them undefeated against the Scottish side. Something United to ensure is still the case on Friday.

United have done well in the Europa League this season sitting undefeated in six matches so far with two remaining. Rangers are doing well in the competition too sitting just below United a point adrift. This will be an important match for United considering they just lost to Brighton 3-1 in the Premier League.

United will need to distance themselves from their form in the Premier League and look to the positive performances in the Europa League this season, which is where they should remain positive. If United put positivity into their minds, they could cement their place in the Europa League this season.

Written by Paul

