23 January 2025

Brighton - Premier League - Old Trafford - 19:1:25
2 min read

Confirmed XI: Amorim up for Brighton test with United suffering against South Coast club in the past! Amad to start once again and show his class? Here is the XI…

editor 19 January 2025
Brighton - Premier League - Old Trafford - 19:1:25
5 min read

Predicted XI: Amad to continue his rise against Brighton? The clubs top scorer has shone brightly this season! Hojlund to lead the line and regain some confidence?

editor 17 January 2025
Brighton - Premier League - Old Trafford - 19:1:25
4 min read

Preview: Amad to continue to shine against Brighton on Sunday? Dalot to return to the team? Hojlund or Zirkzee to lead the line?

editor 17 January 2025

Rangers - Europa League - Old Trafford - 23:1:25
4 min read

Preview: United to beat Rangers? Amorim needs to find the kay to getting this United side to shine! Amad & Hojlund to start?

editor 21 January 2025
