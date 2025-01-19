Confirmed XI: Amorim up for Brighton test with United suffering against South Coast club in the past! Amad to start once again and show his class? Here is the XI…

Manchester United continue their pursuit in the Premier League at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon when they welcome Brighton & Hove Albion to the Theatre of Dreams. United beat Southampton in added time on Thursday evening after Manuel Ugarte scored an own goal and Amad scored a hat-trick to rescue United.

It was a major boost for United after they have seemingly turned another corner after a poor run during the Festive Period but drawing 2-2 with Liverpool, beating Arsenal on penalties in the Emirates FA Cup and now beating Southampton. United will need to beat Brighton to continue that good form keeping their run going.

At the time of writing, United sit 12 in the Premier League table with 26 points, five shy of Brighton who sit in ninth place in the league table. United will need to close the gap between them and the teams in the top six, which is where United should be aiming to finish this season, if not higher. There is still time to achieve this.

Manchester United

Onana;

Yoro, De Ligt, Maguire;

Mazraoui, Ugarte, Mainoo, Dalot;

Amad, Fernandes;

Zirkzee

Substitutes

Bayindir, Martinez, Malacia, Eriksen, Casemiro, Collyer, Hojlund, Garnacho, Antony

Brighton & Hove Albion

Verbruggen;

Veltman, Van Hecke, Dunk, Estupiñán;

Minteh, Baleba, Ayaria, Mitoma,

Joao Pedro, Welbeck

Substitutes

Steele, Lamptey, Webster, McConville, March, Enciso, Adingra, Rutter, Gomez

United and Brighton have met 34 times in the history of both clubs. United have won 21 times, drawn five times and lost eight times. The last defeat to Brighton came at the start of the season, losing 2-1 at the Amex Stadium with goals from Danny Welbeck, Joao Pedro and Amad Diallo.

United have built up some good form in the last three matches, drawing 2-2 with Liverpool in the Premier League, beating Arsenal on penalties in the Emirates FA Cup and coming from behind to beat Southampton 3-1 in the Premier League with Amad scoring’s first hat-trick for the Old Trafford club.

United will need to keep their heads once again as Brighton has become a bogey team for United with two wins in the last nine matches in all competitions, losing seven times. Prior to those nine matches, United were on a seven match winning run against the South Coast club. United need to win this match.

