Predicted XI: Amad to continue his rise against Brighton? The clubs top scorer has shone brightly this season! Hojlund to lead the line and regain some confidence?

Manchester United continue their pursuit in the Premier League at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon when they welcome Brighton & Hove Albion to the Theatre of Dreams. United beat Southampton in added time on Thursday evening after Manuel Ugarte scored an own goal and Amad scored a hat-trick to rescue United.

It was a major boost for United after they have seemingly turned another corner after a poor run during the Festive Period but drawing 2-2 with Liverpool, beating Arsenal on penalties in the Emirates FA Cup and now beating Southampton. United will need to beat Brighton to continue that good form keeping their run going.

At the time of writing, United sit 12 in the Premier League table with 26 points, five shy of Brighton who sit in ninth place in the league table. United will need to close the gap between them and the teams in the top six, which is where United should be aiming to finish this season, if not higher. There is still time to achieve this.

Predicted Manchester United Starting XI – 3-4-2-1

Onana;

De Ligt, Maguire, Martinez;

Mazraoui, Ugarte, Mainoo, Dalot;

Amad, Fernandes;

Hojlund

Goalkeeper: Onana

Andre Onana now has some competition in goal with Altay Bayindir’s display against Arsenal in the Emirates FA Cup last weekend. Onana was chosen to face Southampton on Thursday evening and I think he will again be chosen to face Brighton on Sunday afternoon.

The Cameroonian has some skills in goal but has conceded a lot of goals in his time at the Old Trafford club. That is not just down to him but even now it looks like United could concede goals easily. That is something that the club will need to overcome this season and beyond but there could be goalkeeping changes coming.

Bayindir seems to be a positive goalkeeper and has proven that he can step up to the plate. Whether he has any future at the club after the summer remains to be seen as he is not being tested as he might like, playing in the cup competitions – he will need to be tested in the Premier League at some point in the not too distant future.

Defenders: De Ligt, Maguire, Martinez

United’s defence has been largely positive this season but there is still some work to be done in the background to get things working as they should. Against Brighton, Matthijs de Ligt should be starting on the right side of the back three as he has grown into his game since making the move from Bayern Munich in the summer.

In the centre of the defence, Harry Maguire should start once more after coming off the bench against Southampton on Thursday evening. The former United captain has seemingly found some belief and turned around his form with the manager trusting him. It is important for United to have players who believe they can succeed.

On the left side of the back three Lisandro Martinez should keep his place as he has changed his form since the draw with Liverpool almost a fortnight ago. The Argentinian was one of the best defenders at the club before that form dropped off because of injury and I believe he can rise to that stature once again and succeed too.

Midfield: Mazraoui, Ugarte, Mainoo, Dalot

The midfield will be back to some strength this weekend with Diogo Dalot back in the squad following his suspension against Southampton after his red card against Arsenal in the FA Cup last weekend. Noussair Mazraoui played on the left side against Southampton but with Dalot back, he can move back to the right side.

In the centre of the midfield, Manuel Ugarte, who scored an own goal against Southampton on Thursday should keep his place as it was not a slight on him. It happens in the game with that many bodies in the defensive area. United capitalised eventually and overturned that goal, scoring three goals to get the win.

Kobbie Mainoo should start alongside Ugarte as I believe they have formed a great partnership in the centre of the midfield, which is great to see. There is a lot of speculation in the January transfer window that he could be sold as his new contract is not really moving forward as many would like – which has created the speculation.

Attack: Amad, Hojlund, Fernandes

The attacking line is positive but I would like to see more from some members of the squad against Brighton. Amad should be starting after scoring his first hat-trick for United against Southampton on Thursday evening. He is now the top scorer for United this season, which is also great to see considering he was shut out by Erik ten Hag.

Bruno Fernandes should also be starting as he is the player who has been performing since he arrived at the club almost five years ago and he continues to put in the work and the effort time and time again. Although he does have some off matches, as all players do during their careers. United are much weaker without him on the pitch.

Rasmus Hojlund should learn the line as confidence in front of goal is what he needs. He has not scored for United since last month when he scored brace against Victoria Plzen in the UEFA Europa League. His last Premier League goal came just before that match against Nottingham Forest, which was a defeat for United.

Substitutes: Bayindir; Malacia, Yoro, Kukoni; Eriksen, Casemiro, Collyer; Zirkzee, Antony

United will have nine players on the bench against Brighton in the Premier League on Sunday. Altay Bayindir will most likely be on the bench once again, even after his heroics against Arsenal last weekend. In defence, Tyrell Malacia, Leny Yoro and Godwill Kukoni could all be available for the match.

In the midfield, United will have to make do with just Christian Eriksen, who assisted for Amad’s third goal against Southampton, Casemiro and Toby Collyer against Brighton. Mason Mount is still unavailable, which gives United few options to rejuvenate the midfield at this time, but it will get better in the not too distant future.

In attack, United will once again be left short with Joshua Zirkzee and Antony could be the only attacking players available against Brighton. Marcus Rashford has been out of the team for a number of weeks and Antony is a transfer target for a loan spell, but I don’t think that will happen before Sunday’s match, if it happens at all.

Written by Paul

