Predicted XI: Amad to continue his rise against Brighton? The clubs top scorer has shone brightly this season! Hojlund to lead the line and regain some confidence?

18 January 2025

Brighton - Premier League - Old Trafford - 19:1:25
4 min read

Preview: Amad to continue to shine against Brighton on Sunday? Dalot to return to the team? Hojlund or Zirkzee to lead the line?

editor 17 January 2025
Southampton - Premier League - Old Trafford - 16:1:25
2 min read

Confirmed XI: Southampton next up for United! Who has Amorim picked to face the PremierLeague strugglers? Amad returns to the XI?

editor 16 January 2025
Southampton - Premier League - Old Trafford - 16:1:25
5 min read

Predicted XI: Hojlund, Amad & Fernandes to lead the United attack against Southampton? Kukoni to make the bench along with Yoro?

editor 14 January 2025

