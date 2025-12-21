Confirmed XI: Amorim picks XI for Aston Villa clash; Sesko, Mount, Cunha to start? Mainoo out!

Manchester United travel to Villa Park in Birmingham to face Aston Villa in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon. United failed to beat Bournemouth on Monday evening in a thrilling 4-4 draw which saw United in the lead a few times. Ruben Amorim will now need to get United firing again against Villa to get the win.

United sit in sixth in the Premier League at the time of writing with Villa sitting in third place – just seven points separate the two sides. United will be weakened with the absences of Noussair Mazraoui, Amad and Bryan Mbeumo – but it should give other players the chance to find a place in the team this season.

Manchester United

Lammens;

Yoro, Heaven, Shaw;

Dalot, Ugarte, Fernandes, Dorgu;

Cunha, Mount;

Sesko

Substitutes

Bayindir, Heaton; Martinez, Malacia, Fredricson; Fletcher; Zirkzee, Lacey, Mantato

Aston Villa

Martinez;

Cash, Konsa, Lindelöf, Maatsen;

Kamara, Onana;

McGinn, Tielemans, Rogers;

Watkins

Substitutes

Bizot, Routh, Digne, Garcia, Bogarde, Buendia, Hemmings, Malen, Guessand

United will need to start strongly against Villa at Villa Park on Sunday. The 4-4 draw with Bournemouth will be an inspiration for both sides with United scoring four goals, which is a positive but Villa will look at United’s defence and see how many goals they can score. United have not lost to Villa on just over three years.

That said, United will need to be at the top of their game, especially without the injured players and those who have headed over to Morocco for the AFCON tournament. Villa will be seeking to get a win over United to maintaining their dominant position in the Premier League this season, but United need to dominate too.

