XI Prediction: Fernandes & Mainoo injured; Martinez in midfield role against Newcastle?

Manchester United -v- Newcastle United

Premier League

Old Trafford, Manchester

Friday 26th December 2025; KO 20:00 GMT

Manchester United welcome Newcastle United to the Theatre of Dreams on Boxing Day. Ruben Amorim’s side will be seeking to get back to winning ways after the 2-1 defeat to Aston Villa at Villa Park on Sunday. It is imperative that United get points on the board this month as January is going to be a tough month for United.

United and Newcastle have a similar record in the last five matches; winning two, drawing two and losing once. United sit seventh in the Premier League table with Newcastle in 11th place at the time of writing. Just three points separate the two teams but United’s goal difference is better by two goals. Come on United!

Manchester United Top Scorers & Assists

⚽️ 7 – Bryan Mbeumo, 5 – Bruno Fernandes, 4 – Casemiro, 3 – Matheus Cunha, Mason Mount, 2 – Amad, Harry Maguire, Benjamin Sesko, 1 – Diogo Dalot, Mathijs de Ligt, Joshua Zirkzee

🅰️ 7 – Bruno Fernandes, 3 – Amad, 2 – Diogo Dalot, Patrick Dorgu, 1 – Casemiro, Matheus Cunha, Ayden Heaven, Harry Maguire, Kobbie Mainoo, Bryan Mbeumo, Mason Mount, Benjamin Sesko, Luke Shaw, Leny Yoro

Newcastle Top Scorers & Assists

⚽️ 9 – Nick Woltemade, 7 – Harvey Barnes, Anthony Gordon, 5 – Bruno Guimarães, 3 – Joelinton, Lewis Miley, 2 – Jacob Murphy, Malick Thiaw, 1 – Dan Burn, Fabian Schär, Yoane Wissa

🅰️ 5 – Bruno Guimarães, 4 – Sandro Tonali, 3 – Dan Burn, Anthony Gordon, Jacob Murphy, 2 – Harvey Barnes, Anthony Elanga, Lewis Miley, Nick Woltemade, 1 – Lewis Hall, Tino Livramento, William Osula, Nick Pope, Kieran Trippier, Joe Willock

Predicted Manchester United XI:

Lammens;

Yoro, Heaven, Shaw;

Dalot, Casemiro, Martinez, Dorgu;

Mount, Cunha;

Sesko

Predicted Newcastle XI:

Ramsdale;

Miley, Thiaw, Schär, Hall;

Guimarães, Tonali, Ramsey;

Murphy, Woltemade, Gordon

Goalkeeper: Senne Lammens

United have safe hands in Senne Lammens despite conceding quite a few goals. That said, there is a defensive crisis at the club right now, no nothing should be measured against the Belgian goalkeeper. He is a revelation compared to Andre Onana and Altay Bayindir and United should be happy to have him at the club.

The Belgian is the best option for United to build around, considering he does a lot more than Onana ever did in his two years as United’s number one. The more experience he gets under his belt, the better he will become in the not too distant future. Lammens is certainly a professional and will do so well at United.

Defence: Leny Yoro, Ayden Heaven, Luke Shaw

The United defence is a problematic area too with Matthijs de Ligt and Harry Maguire both out of action for the foreseeable future. Lisandro Martinez could play a defensive midfield role so United are at barebones in the defensive positions at this time, which I am sure they will learn more from and it will soon be over.

Leny Yoro could start on the right side of the back three, giving all of his experience and ability to keep United in charge of this match. Ayden Heaven should keep his place in the centre of the back three as he has done so well this season. Luke Shaw should start on the left side of the back three given his experience in the game.

Midfield: Diogo Dalot, Casemiro, Lisandro Martinez, Patrick Dorgu

United’s midfield will suffer with injuries to Bruno Fernandes and Kobbie Mainoo which is going to be problematic. Against Newcastle, with Casemiro back in action after a one-match suspension, we could see Lisandro Martinez playing the defensive midfield role, which would be great to see.

In the wing back positions, Diogo Dalot should start on the right side of the midfield four with Patrick Dorgu on the left side. United will have to be at the top of their game against Newcastle, especially to overturn the 2-0 defeat almost a year ago at Old Trafford, then the 4-1 defeat at St James’ Park last season.

Attack: Mason Mount, Benjamin Sesko, Matheus Cunha

United’s attacking line is thin on numbers right now which could see both Mason Mount and Matheus Cunha start in the supporting roles for Benjamin Sesko, who is now back fully from injury and illness. Cunha scored United’s only goal against Villa at the weekend and will be seeking to add to that tally on Boxing Day.

Mount will also be seeking to get in the mix with United expected to beat Newcastle after some poor encounters against the Magpies – having lost the last two fixtures against the side who want to be rivals with United rather than Sunderland, who beat them not so long ago. United already have rivals…

Substitutes: Altay Bayindir, Tom Heaton; Tyrell Malacia, Tyler Fredricson; Manuel Ugarte, Jack Fletcher; Joshua Zirkzee, Shea Lacey, Bendito Mantato

United will have nine players on the bench for the visit of Newcastle on Boxing Day. Altay Bayindir and Tom Heaton could both be on the bench again with United having many injury problems and other absences. In defence, Tyrell Malacia and Tyler Fredricson could both be available for United.

In midfield, Manuel Ugarte and Jack Fletcher could be the only players on the bench in those positions due to injuries to Bruno Fernandes and Kobbie Mainoo, who have both been ruled out. In attack, Joshua Zirkzee, Shea Lacey and Bendito Mantato could be the only attacking players with United thin on numbers right now.

Match Prediction

United will need to be at the top of their game against Newcastle on Boxing Day. United were defeated by Aston Villa and do not want to slump to another defeat in the next match. Amorim will need to set his side up well despite the fact that Matthijs de Ligt, Harry Maguire, Bruno Fernandes and Kobbie Mainoo are injured.

Added to that, Noussair Mazraoui, Amad and Bryan Mbeumo are participating in the AFCON tournament this winter, which gives Amorim a headache to solve. That said, some of the clubs talented youth will be available to be added to the squad, which will give United an edge with unproven players seeking to prove themselves.

Manchester United 2-1 Newcastle United

Written by Paul

Written by Paul

