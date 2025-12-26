Confirmed XI: Licha starts! Cunha out to score against Newcastle? Mount & Sesko to get stuck in?

Manchester United welcome Newcastle United to the Theatre of Dreams on Boxing Day. Ruben Amorim’s side will be seeking to get back to winning ways after the 2-1 defeat to Aston Villa at Villa Park on Sunday. It is imperative that United get points on the board this month as January is going to be a tough month for United.

United and Newcastle have a similar record in the last five matches; winning two, drawing two and losing once. United sit seventh in the Premier League table with Newcastle in 11th place at the time of writing. Just three points separate the two teams but United’s goal difference is better by two goals. Come on United!

Manchester United

Lammens;

Martinez, Heaven, Shaw;

Dalot, Casemiro, Ugarte, Dorgu;

Mount, Cunha;

Sesko

Substitutes

Bayindir, Malacia, Yoro, Fredricson, Fletcher, Fletcher, Zirkzee, Lacey, Mantato

Newcastle United

Ramsdale;

Miley, Thiaw, Schär, Hall;

Guimarães, Tonali, Ramsey;

Murphy, Woltemade, Gordon

Substitutes

Pope, Murphy, Shahar, Ashby, Joelinton, Willock, Wissa, Barnes, Neave

United will need to be at the top of their game against Newcastle on Boxing Day. United were defeated by Aston Villa and do not want to slump to another defeat in the next match. Amorim will need to set his side up well despite the fact that Matthijs de Ligt, Harry Maguire, Bruno Fernandes and Kobbie Mainoo are injured.

Added to that, Noussair Mazraoui, Amad and Bryan Mbeumo are participating in the AFCON tournament this winter, which gives Amorim a headache to solve. That said, some of the clubs talented youth will be available to be added to the squad, which will give United an edge with unproven players seeking to prove themselves.

Written by Paul

