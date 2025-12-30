Confirmed XI: Dorgu, Zirkzee, Cunha & Sesko lead attack v Wolves! Six youth players on the bench!

Manchester United return to Premier League action welcoming Wolverhampton Wanderers to the Theatre of Dreams on Tuesday evening for the final match of 2025. United beat Wolves 4-1 just three weeks prior to this match, which was their biggest win of the season so far. Ruben Amorim needs to push for a similar result.

Wolves have been dire this season with just two points on the board; winning no matches, drawing twice and losing 16 times. Relegation could come for Wolves sooner rather than later if their results continue and it looks like they will. There is nothing positive about the club right now. United should take the advantage again.

Manchester United

Lammens;

Dalot, Heaven, Martinez, Shaw;

Casemiro, Ugarte;

Dorgu, Zirkzee, Cunha;

Sesko

Substitutes

Bayindir, Malacia, Yoro, Fredricson, J. Fletcher, T. Fletcher, Obi, Lacey, Mantato

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Sa;

Doherty, Mosquera, Krejci;

Tchatchoua, Arias, Gomes, Bueno;

Mane, Hwang;

Arokodare

Substitutes

Johnstone, Moller Wolfe, Hoever, Olagunju, Lopez, Strand Larsen, Gonzalez

Amorim has some major injury problems at this time with Matthijs de Ligt, Harry Maguire, Mason Mount, Bruno Fernandes and Kobbie Mainoo all out of action at the same time. Added to that, Noussair Mazraoui, Amad and Bryan Mbeumo are all absent as they are participating in the AFCON tournament.

United played well against Newcastle and they need that to continue against Wolves. United beat them 4-1 three weeks ago and they can get a similar result tonight, despite the players United have missing at this stage of the season. This season, United could get what they want; European qualification.

Written by Paul

