1 January 2026

Related Stories

Newcastle - PL - OT - 26:12:25
2 minutes read

Confirmed XI: Licha starts! Cunha out to score against Newcastle? Mount & Sesko to get stuck in?

editor 26 December 2025 0
Newcastle - PL - OT - 26:12:25
6 minutes read

XI Prediction: Fernandes & Mainoo injured; Martinez in midfield role against Newcastle?

editor 24 December 2025 0
Villa - PL - VP - 21:12:25
2 minutes read

Confirmed XI: Amorim picks XI for Aston Villa clash; Sesko, Mount, Cunha to start? Mainoo out!

editor 21 December 2025 0

You may have missed

Wolves - PL - OT - 30:12:25
2 minutes read

Confirmed XI: Dorgu, Zirkzee, Cunha & Sesko lead attack v Wolves! Six youth players on the bench!

editor 30 December 2025 0
Newcastle - PL - OT - 26:12:25
2 minutes read

Confirmed XI: Licha starts! Cunha out to score against Newcastle? Mount & Sesko to get stuck in?

editor 26 December 2025 0
Newcastle - PL - OT - 26:12:25
6 minutes read

XI Prediction: Fernandes & Mainoo injured; Martinez in midfield role against Newcastle?

editor 24 December 2025 0
Villa - PL - VP - 21:12:25
2 minutes read

Confirmed XI: Amorim picks XI for Aston Villa clash; Sesko, Mount, Cunha to start? Mainoo out!

editor 21 December 2025 0

Discover more from Daily Man Utd News

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading