XI Prediction: No injured players back for United for Leeds trip! Sesko to start showing his worth?

Leeds United -v- Manchester United

Premier League

Elland Road, Leeds

Sunday 4th January 2025; KO 12:30 GMT

Manchester United start 2026 away from home travelling to Elland Road where they will face Leeds United in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon. United will need to get back to winning ways after a disgraceful 1-1 draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers – arguably the worst Premier League side of this century.

United have many problems with injuries and players participating in the AFCON which has weakened the squad significantly – but those moaning about the manager only seem to blame the manager – like there aren’t 11 players on the pitch not fulfilling their potential. Support the club and the players, leave the politics alone.

Manchester United Top Scorers & Assists

⚽️ 7 – Bryan Mbeumo, 5 – Bruno Fernandes, 4 – Casemiro, 3 – Matheus Cunha, Mason Mount, 2 – Amad, Harry Maguire, Benjamin Sesko, Joshua Zirkzee, 1 – Diogo Dalot, Mathijs de Ligt, Patrick Dorgu

🅰️ 7 – Bruno Fernandes, 3 – Amad, 2 – Diogo Dalot, Patrick Dorgu, 1 – Casemiro, Matheus Cunha, Ayden Heaven, Harry Maguire, Kobbie Mainoo, Bryan Mbeumo, Mason Mount, Benjamin Sesko, Luke Shaw, Leny Yoro

Leeds Top Scorers & Assists

⚽️ 8 – Dominic Calvert-Lewin, 4 – Lukas Nmecha, 3 – Anton Stach, 2 – Noah Okafor, Joe Rodon, Ao Tanaka, 1 – Brenden Aaronson, Ethan Ampadu, Jaka Bijol, Jayden Bogle, Sean Longstaff

🅰️ 3 – Wilfried Gnonto, 2 – Brenden Aaronson, Jayden Bogle, Sean Longstaff, Anton Stach, 1 – Jaka Bijol

Predicted Manchester United XI:

Lammens;

Dalot, Heaven, Martinez, Shaw;

Casemiro, Ugarte;

Zirkzee, Cunha, Dorgu;

Sesko

Predicted Leeds XI:

Perri;

Rodon, Bijol, Struijk;

Bogle, Aaronson, Ampadu, Stach, Gudmundsson;

Calvert-Lewin, Okafor

Goalkeeper: Senne Lammens

Senne Lammens is United’s number one goalkeeper and having him in the team over anyone else is the best thing United can do. Clean sheets are what United needs but are unlikely to get until the squad is fully fit once again. United have not had a break this season because of injuries and other absences.

United should play to the strengths of the players they have available at this stage of the season. It is United’s first match of 2026 and the players who are available will need to take their chances and find a way to get past Leeds, who are relegation candidates this season, which is the best thing for the planet.

Defence: Diogo Dalot, Ayden Heaven, Lisandro Martinez, Luke Shaw

United’s defence are down to bare bones again this season with Noussair Mazraoui playing at the AFCON tournament and Matthijs de Ligt and Harry Maguire both injured. This will leave Diogo Dalot and Luke Shaw to play in the fullback roles, which is a positive for United at this stage of the season.

In the central roles in the back four, providing Ruben Amorim goes that way, Ayden Heaven and Lisandro Martinez should both feature for United. There are options on the bench for the club, but in terms of strength in depth there is very little for the club at this moment in time. In the coming weeks that will change.

Midfield: Casemiro, Manuel Ugarte

The United midfield is going to be without the likes of Bruno Fernandes, Mason Mount and Kobbie Mainoo for the foreseeable future. Against Leeds, United will need to start with the partnership of Casemiro and Manuel Ugarte in the centre of the midfield. United will have players on the bench though.

The likes of Jack Fletcher, Tyler Fletcher and Sekou Kone could all be called into action for United this weekend to give the club some options on the bench against Leeds. It would be good to see these players involved this weekend, which would be good for the future of the club in the years to come.

Attacking Midfield: Joshua Zirkzee, Matheus Cunha, Patrick Dorgu

United’s attacking line should be strong for the visit to Leeds but United will not have much in reserve. Joshua Zirkzee, Matheus Cunha and Patrick Dorgu should all be starting behind the striker, Benjamin Sesko. United will be missing the likes of Bryan Mbeumo and Amad due to their AFCON participation.

United will have options on the bench with Shea Lacey and Bendito Mantato. We could also see Chido Obi, which would be good to see. United will have to give youth players the chance for the coming weeks, or at least until some of the injuries injured players are available for the club again. United will prosper then.

Forward: Benjamin Sesko

United may have been placed in another formation for the last few matches but United have not really done anything with it. The results have not been the best. Benjamin Sesko will need to find his scoring boots for United sooner or later. United just do not seem to be able to match their opposition at this time.

The striker has some great performances and numbers prior to signing for United but it is what he does at United which will decide whether he is the player that the club needed. The jury is out on Sesko for the time being and he could well be another costly mistake for the club. Rasmus Hojlund is doing well on loan.

Substitutes: Altay Bayindir; Tyrell Malacia, Leny Yoro, Tyler Fredricson; Jack Fletcher, Tyler Fletcher, Sekou Kone; Shea Lacey, Bendito Mantato

United should have nine players on the bench against Leeds on Sunday. Altay Bayindir will be the only goalkeeper on the bench for this match. In defence, Tyrell Malacia, Leny Yoro and Tyler Fredricson will be the only defensive players on the bench due to injuries and other absences.

In midfield, Jack Fletcher, Tyler Fletcher and Sekou Kone could be the only players on the bench in these positions which is a problem for United as there is no experience on the bench. In the attacking positions, Shea Lacey and Bendito Mantato will most likely be the only players on the bench due to injuries.

Match Prediction

United needs to be doing the business on the pitch. The manager is getting slated for everything but he cannot make the players perform on the pitch. This has been the same since Sir Alex Ferguson retired more than twelve and a half years ago. The players are not performing. This has happened under seven other managers.

In order to get back to winning ways, United need to push their opposition and get the better of them. United have done this so many times in the past and they need to be doing it into the future. That is easy to say but not so easy to be done. Perhaps United will have a much stronger squad to travel to Leeds on Sunday?

Leeds United 1-2 Manchester United

Written by Paul

Written by Paul

