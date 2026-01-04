Confirmed XI: Amorim names his XI versus Leeds! Sesko to do something positive today?

Manchester United start 2026 away from home travelling to Elland Road where they will face Leeds United in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon. United will need to get back to winning ways after a disgraceful 1-1 draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers – arguably the worst Premier League side of this century.

United have many problems with injuries and players participating in the AFCON which has weakened the squad significantly – but those moaning about the manager only seem to blame the manager – like there aren’t 11 players on the pitch not fulfilling their potential. Support the club and the players, leave the politics alone.

Manchester United

Lammens;

Yoro, Heaven, Martinez;

Dalot, Casemiro, Ugarte, Shaw;

Dorgu, Cunha;

Sesko

Substitutes

Bayindir, Malacia, Fredricson, Kukonki, J Fletcher, T Fletcher, Zirkzee, Lacey, Mantato

Leeds United

Perri;

Bornauw, Bijol, Struijk;

Justin, Aaronson, Gruev, Stach, Gudmundsson;

Calvert-Lewin, Okafor

Substitutes

Darlow, Byram, Longstaff, Tanaka, Harrison, Gnonto, Chambers, Piroe, Nmecha

United needs to be doing the business on the pitch. The manager is getting slated for everything but he cannot make the players perform on the pitch. This has been the same since Sir Alex Ferguson retired more than twelve and a half years ago. The players are not performing. This has happened under seven other managers.

In order to get back to winning ways, United need to push their opposition and get the better of them. United have done this so many times in the past and they need to be doing it into the future. That is easy to say but not so easy to be done. Perhaps United will have a much stronger squad to travel to Leeds on Sunday?

Written by Paul

About the Author editor Administrator I support Manchester United, the greatest English football team to have ever existed. Bruno Fernandes is the latest in a long line of players with great ability to play for the club. I idolised Bryan Robson, David Beckham, Paul Scholes, and Eric Cantona growing up. Visit Website View All Posts

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Discover more from Daily Man Utd News Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.