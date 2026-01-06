7 January 2026

Leeds - PL - ER - 4:1:26

Confirmed XI: Amorim names his XI versus Leeds! Sesko to do something positive today?

editor 4 January 2026 0
Leeds - PL - ER - 4:1:26

XI Prediction: No injured players back for United for Leeds trip! Sesko to start showing his worth?

editor 2 January 2026 0
Wolves - PL - OT - 30:12:25

Confirmed XI: Dorgu, Zirkzee, Cunha & Sesko lead attack v Wolves! Six youth players on the bench!

editor 30 December 2025 0

Burnley - PL - TM - 7:1:26

XI Prediction: Fletcher up for Burnley challenge! Fernandes & Mount back into starting XI?

editor 6 January 2026 0
