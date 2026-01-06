XI Prediction: Fletcher up for Burnley challenge! Fernandes & Mount back into starting XI?

Burnley -v- Manchester United

Premier League

Turf Moor, Burnley

Wednesday 7th January 2025; KO 20:15 GMT

Manchester United travel to Turf Moor on Wednesday evening to face Burnley in the Premier League. This match comes two days after the sacking of Ruben Amorim with United legend Darren Fletcher taking the helm for the Premier League encounter. United will have a new manager bounce and be expected to win this match.

Rightly or wrongly, Amorim was sacked by the club for criticism of the hierarchy, which was the right thing to do in my eyes. United are not the best ran club in England by far. Truth hurts, so the saying goes. United suggested Amorim was sacked because he has not made his mark at the club, but he’s done just that!

Manchester United Top Scorers & Assists

⚽️ 7 – Bryan Mbeumo, 5 – Bruno Fernandes, 4 – Casemiro, Matheus Cunha, 3 – Mason Mount, 2 – Amad, Harry Maguire, Benjamin Sesko, Joshua Zirkzee, 1 – Diogo Dalot, Mathijs de Ligt, Patrick Dorgu

🅰️ 7 – Bruno Fernandes, 3 – Amad, 2 – Diogo Dalot, Patrick Dorgu, 1 – Casemiro, Matheus Cunha, Ayden Heaven, Harry Maguire, Kobbie Mainoo, Bryan Mbeumo, Mason Mount, Benjamin Sesko, Luke Shaw, Leny Yoro, Joshua Zirkzee

Burnley Top Scorers & Assists

⚽️ 6 – Zian Flemming, 4 – Jaidon Anthony, 3 – Lesley Ugochukwu, 2 – Josh Cullen, Lyle Foster, Oliver Sonne, 1 – Armando Broja, Josh Laurent, Aaron Ramsey, Loum Tchaouna

🅰️ 4 – Quilindschy Hartman, 2 – Jaidon Anthony, Armando Broja, Josh Cullen, Marcus Edwards, 1 – Jacob Bruun Larsen, Florentino, Lyle Foster, Hannibal, Mike Tresor, Lesley Ugochukwu, Kyle Walker

Predicted Manchester United XI:

Lammens;

Dalot, Heaven, Martinez, Shaw;

Fernandes, Casemiro, Mount;

Cunha, Sesko, Dorgu

Predicted Burnley XI:

Dubravka;

Laurent, Ekdal, Humphreys;

Walker, Luis, Ugochukwu, Pires;

Edwards, Broja, Anthony

Goalkeeper: Senne Lammens

Senne Lammens should keep his place as the United number one despite the fact Darren Fletcher is overseeing the squad after the sacking of Amorim on Monday. Lammens has been the standout goalkeeper this season and working with Fletcher and the new United interim manager could be a positive for him.

The Belgian is at the start of his career playing in the big league and so far he has been a positive for the club and I believe he will continue to be that. United need a strong and able goalkeeper to keep the club flying high. In a few years, United could look back at his signing as a major positive in the clubs development.

Defence: Diogo Dalot, Ayden Heaven, Lisandro Martinez, Luke Shaw

United’s defence is still low in numbers with Matthijs de Ligt and Harry Maguire still out of action. A return to a back four will be likely after the removal of Amorim with the three at the back system not really working for United. I would expect both Diogo Dalot and Luke Shaw to start as full backs against Burnley.

In the centre of the defence, Ayden Heaven and Lisandro Martinez should both be starting against Burnley. United need the experience of Martinez and the ability of Heaven to get the better of Burnley. United cannot keep leaking goals as that is not going to solve anything moving forward into another new era.

Midfield: Bruno Fernandes, Casemiro, Mason Mount

Fletcher will switch the United formation from the 3-4-3 system Amorim favoured to a 4-3-3 or a 4-2-3-1 formation. I would envisage a 4-3-3 system at stages to test the players so United can move on from the failure of the 3-4-3 system. Against Burnley, it is possible that both Bruno Fernandes and Mason Mount start.

I would expect Casemiro to start in the centre of the midfield, given that he will be doing much of the defensive work, but will attack when the option arises. Both Fernandes and Mount could have free roles, helping United in midfield and pushing forward the attack, which is needed to beat Burnley.

Forwards: Matheus Cunha, Benjamin Sesko, Patrick Dorgu

Should Fletcher favour a 4-3-3 formation, I would expect to see Matheus Cunha, Benjamin Sesko and Patrick Dorgu start against Burnley. United will need to field the strongest attack they have and at this time, I do not see Joshua Zirkzee as a starting player for the club, seeing as he can’t wait to leave the club – reportedly!

Cunha scored United’s only goal against Leeds and had hard luck for another. Dorgu has been a positive since he has played in an attacking sense for the club, so keeping him in that position will strengthen the club, especially as he can help defend when needed. Sesko will need to start firing though – that is important!

Substitutes: Altay Bayindir; Tyrell Malacia, Leny Yoro, Tyler Fredricson; Manuel Ugarte, Jack Fletcher, Tyler Fletcher; Joshua Zirkzee, Shea Lacey

United will have nine players on the bench against Burnley at Turf Moor on Wednesday evening. Altay Bayindir will once again remain on the bench for the Old Trafford club. In defence, Tyrell Malacia, Leny Yoro and Tyler Fredricson could all find involvement in the match day squad for the away clash with the Clarets.

In midfield, Manuel Ugarte, Jack Fletcher and Tyler Fletcher could all find themselves in with a chance to get on the pitch against the Premier League side. In attack, Joshua Zirkzee and Shea Lacey could be the only attacking players on the bench for the clash. United will need to push for a win to keep up with the top five.

Match Prediction

United will need that ‘new manager bounce’ when taking on Burnley at Turf Moor on Wednesday evening. The draw with Leeds United was a hard-fought match for United but it was not good enough. United need some of the injured players back in the squad to make it stronger and for depth to be added. United have missed them.

United need to be playing expansive and attacking football as the players in the squad have the attributes to provide that. Fletcher will get United playing well with the strengths outnumbering the weaknesses but each and every player will need to stand up and be counted from now until the end of their careers at United.

Burnley 1-3 Manchester United

