Confirmed XI: Fletcher names his first United XI for Burnley clash! Maguire, Fernandes & Mount back!
Manchester United travel to Turf Moor on Wednesday evening to face Burnley in the Premier League. This match comes two days after the sacking of Ruben Amorim with United legend Darren Fletcher taking the helm for the Premier League encounter. United will have a new manager bounce and be expected to win this match.
Rightly or wrongly, Amorim was sacked by the club for criticism of the hierarchy, which was the right thing to do in my eyes. United are not the best ran club in England by far. Truth hurts, so the saying goes. United suggested Amorim was sacked because he has not made his mark at the club, but he’s done just that!
Manchester United
Lammens;
Dalot, Heaven, Martinez, Shaw;
Ugarte, Casemiro;
Dorgu, Fernandes, Cunha;
Sesko
Substitutes
Bayindir; Maguire, Malacia, Yoro; Mount, Mainoo, J Fletcher; Zirkzee, Lacey
Burnley
Dubravka;
Laurent, Esteve, Humphreys;
Walker, Ugochukwu, Luis, Pires;
Edwards, Broja, Hannibal
Substitutes
Weiss, Hartman, Ekdal, Sonne, Larsen, Barnes, Anthony, Tchaouna, Foster
United will need that ‘new manager bounce’ when taking on Burnley at Turf Moor on Wednesday evening. The draw with Leeds United was a hard-fought match for United but it was not good enough. United need some of the injured players back in the squad to make it stronger and for depth to be added. United have missed them.
United need to be playing expansive and attacking football as the players in the squad have the attributes to provide that. Fletcher will get United playing well with the strengths outnumbering the weaknesses but each and every player will need to stand up and be counted from now until the end of their careers at United.
Written by Paul
Discover more from Daily Man Utd News
Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.