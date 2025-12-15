Confirmed XI: Amorim picks XI for Bournemouth; Mbeumo, Amad & Mazraoui included?

Manchester United welcome AFC Bournemouth to Old Trafford in the Premier League on Monday evening – the second Monday Night Football match in a row – the third this season. Ruben Amorim’s side beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 4-1 at The Molineux on Monday evening – an impressive result.

United will need to continue their winning ways to better their league position. United have risen to sixth in the Premier League prior to any of this weekend’s matches. Bournemouth started the season brightly but have dropped off a little. Sitting in 13th place in the Premier League prior to any matches being played this weekend.

Manchester United

Lammens;

Yoro, Heaven, Shaw;

Amad, Casemiro, Fernandes, Dalot;

Mbeumo, Mount;

Cunha

Substitutes

Bayindir; Martinez, Malacia, Dorgu, Fredricson; Ugarte, Mainoo; Zirkzee, Sesko

AFC Bournemouth

Petrovic;

Smith, Diakite, Senesi, Truffert;

Tavernier, Adams;

Jimenez, Kluivert, Semenyo;

Evanilson

Substitutes

Dennis, Araujo, Soler, Hill, Scott, Brooks, Adli, Kroupi, Unal

United played well against Wolves on Monday night and despite opening the scoring, they conceded a goal before half time, which put United back into the same predicament they had been in many times this season – which they need to overcome. And overcome they did – scoring three goals in the second half to win 4-1.

Amorim will need to keep his squad fresh over the busy festive period which will see United play four more matches before the end of the month. United will also need to ensure they push for victories to keep their position in the Premier League table rising to push for a place in Europe next season. Come on United!

Written by Paul

Written by Paul

