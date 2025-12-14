XI Prediction: Amorim to have Mbeumo, Amad & Mazraoui against AFC Bournemouth?

Manchester United -v- AFC Bournemouth

Premier League

Old Trafford, Manchester

Monday 15th December 2025; KO 20:00 GMT

Manchester United welcome AFC Bournemouth to Old Trafford in the Premier League on Monday evening – the second Monday Night Football match in a row – the third this season. Ruben Amorim’s side beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 4-1 at The Molineux on Monday evening – an impressive result.

United will need to continue their winning ways to better their league position. United have risen to sixth in the Premier League prior to any of this weekend’s matches. Bournemouth started the season brightly but have dropped off a little. Sitting in 13th place in the Premier League prior to any matches being played this weekend.

Manchester United Top Scorers & Assists

⚽️ 7 – Bryan Mbeumo, 4 – Bruno Fernandes, 3 – Casemiro, Mason Mount, 2 – Harry Maguire, Benjamin Sesko, 1 – Amad, Matheus Cunha, Diogo Dalot, Mathijs de Ligt, Joshua Zirkzee

🅰️ 6 – Bruno Fernandes, 3 – Amad, 2 – Diogo Dalot, 1 – Casemiro, Matheus Cunha, Patrick Dorgu, Ayden Heaven, Harry Maguire, Kobbie Mainoo, Bryan Mbeumo, Mason Mount, Benjamin Sesko, Luke Shaw, Leny Yoro

Bournemouth Top Scorers & Assists

⚽️ 6 – Antoine Semenyo, 4 – Eli Kroupi, 3 – Marcus Tavernier, 2 – Tyler Adams, 1 – Amine Adli, Ryan Christie, Evanilson, Justin Kluivert, Alex Scott, Enes Ünal

🅰️ 3 – Antoine Semenyo, Marcos Senesi, 1 – Tyler Adams, David Brooks, Evanilson, Ben Gannon-Doak, Marcus Tavernier, Hamed Traoré, Adrien Truffert

Predicted Manchester United XI:

Lammens;

Mazraoui, Heaven, Shaw;

Amad, Casemiro, Fernandes, Dalot;

Mbeumo, Cunha;

Mount

Predicted Bournemouth XI:

Petrovic;

Smith, Diakite, Senesi, Truffert;

Scott, Tavernier;

Jimenez, Kluivert, Semenyo;

Evanilson

Goalkeeper: Senne Lammens

Senne Lammens should one again start in goal for United against Bournemouth. The Belgian is the best goalkeeper the club has on the books at this time. For this reason, Ruben Amorim should build the squad around Lammens as it would be a much safer bet than Andre Onana, who has not been professional.

United will need to play from the back against Bournemouth, who will be seeking to take advantage of this fragile United squad, who have had some good results of late but are easy to beat still. As has been shown recently against Everton, who did not deserve to get all three points against United weeks ago.

Defence: Noussair Mazraoui, Ayden Heaven, Luke Shaw

The United defence is missing Matthijs de Ligt and Harry Maguire once more, which is a big loss for United. This means that Ayden Heaven could once again start in the centre of the three-man defence, which will be good for the player and United. United have other options but he’s likely the one to start in the centre.

Noussair Mazraoui should start on the right side of the back three, providing he has not been released for the AFCON tournament which is due to take place in a number of weeks. On the left side of the back three Luke Shaw should keep his place in the squad. Lisandro Martinez could come off the bench in this position.

Midfield: Amad, Casemiro, Bruno Fernandes, Diogo Dalot

United’s midfield will need some thought if the players due to leave for AFCON are not involved in the squad to face Bournemouth. Presuming they are going to play Amad should be starting on the right side of the midfield in the wing back position. On the left, Diogo Dalot should be starting, as he has recently.

In the centre of the midfield, Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes should both start, as they have done in recent months in the centre of the midfield. United will require some work on the midfield in January or the summer, which is more likely. United will need to get Kobbie Mainoo involved in the squad more too.

Attack: Bryan Mbeumo, Mason Mount, Matheus Cunha

United’s attacking line has been working well this season. Bryan Mbeumo is the clubs top goalscorer at this time – despite not scoring in the pas few matches. He is still a player that is doing a lot of work for the club, which is great to see. Hopefully he continues to perform before heading to the AFCON tournament.

Mason Mount has also been a player who has brought something to the team this season. His form should keep him in the starting XI for the foreseeable future. Matheus Cunha should also be starting against Bournemouth as this could be the match he gets another goal in, which would be great to see.

Substitutes: Altay Bayindir; Lisandro Martinez, Tyrell Malacia, Patrick Dorgu; Manuel Ugarte, Kobbie Mainoo; Joshua Zirkzee, Benjamin Sesko, Shea Lacey

United should have nine players on the bench against Bournemouth in the Premier League on Monday night. Altay Bayindir will once again be on the bench for United – which is where he stays for the foreseeable future. In defence, Lisandro Martinez, Tyrell Malacia and Patrick Dorgu should all be available on the bench.

In midfield, Manuel Ugarte and Kobbie Mainoo should both be available to give United some strength in depth on the bench. In attack, Joshua Zirkzee and Shea Lacey should also be available on the bench too. Benjamin Sesko could also be back in action should he recover from his recent illness.

Match Prediction

United played well against Wolves on Monday night and despite opening the scoring, they conceded a goal before half time, which put United back into the same predicament they had been in many times this season – which they need to overcome. And overcome they did – scoring three goals in the second half to win 4-1.

Amorim will need to keep his squad fresh over the busy festive period which will see United play four more matches before the end of the month. United will also need to ensure they push for victories to keep their position in the Premier League table rising to push for a place in Europe next season. Come on United!

Manchester United 2-1 AFC Bournemouth

Written by Paul

