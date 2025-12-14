20 December 2025

Related Stories

Villa - PL - VP - 21:12:25
6 minutes read

XI Prediction: United lose three players against Aston Villa; Sesko, Mount & Cunha to start?

editor 19 December 2025 0
Bournemouth - PL - OT - 15:12:25
2 minutes read

Confirmed XI: Amorim picks XI for Bournemouth; Mbeumo, Amad & Mazraoui included?

editor 15 December 2025 0
Wolves - PL - MS - 8:12:25
2 minutes read

Confirmed XI: Mount, Cunha & Mbeumo lead the line against Wolves; Mainoo on the bench again

editor 8 December 2025 0

You may have missed

Villa - PL - VP - 21:12:25
6 minutes read

XI Prediction: United lose three players against Aston Villa; Sesko, Mount & Cunha to start?

editor 19 December 2025 0
Bournemouth - PL - OT - 15:12:25
2 minutes read

Confirmed XI: Amorim picks XI for Bournemouth; Mbeumo, Amad & Mazraoui included?

editor 15 December 2025 0
Bournemouth - PL - OT - 15:12:25
5 minutes read

XI Prediction: Amorim to have Mbeumo, Amad & Mazraoui against AFC Bournemouth?

editor 14 December 2025 0
Wolves - PL - MS - 8:12:25
2 minutes read

Confirmed XI: Mount, Cunha & Mbeumo lead the line against Wolves; Mainoo on the bench again

editor 8 December 2025 0

Discover more from Daily Man Utd News

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading