Confirmed XI: Mount, Cunha & Mbeumo lead the line against Wolves; Mainoo on the bench again

Manchester United will travel to The Molineux to face Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League on Monday evening. United drew 1-1 with West Ham United in their last match, at Old Trafford, and will be needing a victory against Wolves on Monday night to get back to winning ways again.

United have been largely positive since the 2-0 victory over Sunderland but there has been some bad results for the club – namely the defeat to Everton and the draws against Nottingham Forest, Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United. United need wins which need to start against Wolves and continue throughout Christmas.

Manchester United

Lammens;

Mazraoui, Heaven, Shaw;

Amad, Casemiro, Fernandes, Dalot;

Mbeumo, Cunha;

Mount

Substitutes

Bayindir, Martinez, Malacia, Dorgu, Yoro, Ugarte, Mainoo, Zirkzee, Lacey

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Johnstone;

Mosquera, Agbadou, Gomes;

Hoever, Bellegarde, Andre, Krejci, Møller Wolfe;

Strand Larsen, Arias

Substitutes

Sa, H. Bueno, S. Bueno, Chirewa, Lopez, Tchatchoua, Hwang, Arokodare, Mane

United will need to get back to winning ways against Wolves on Monday evening at the Molineux. United need to better their position in the Premier League this season and earn a place in Europe, which they missed out on last season. United just need to learn how to grind out results and get the win now.

Amorim needs to find the balance in this squad, ensuring that players are effectively rotated to maintain a full squad for the remainder of the season. Players like Kobbie Mainoo need to be tested otherwise they will force their way out of the club to get the appearances elsewhere. United needs to maintain the academy too.

Written by Paul

