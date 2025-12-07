XI Prediction: Lammens in goal and Mbeumo, Cunha & Mount leading the attack against Wolves?

Manchester United -v- West Ham United

Premier League

Old Trafford, Manchester

Monday 8th December 2025; KO 20:00 GMT

Manchester United will travel to The Molineux to face Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League on Monday evening. United drew 1-1 with West Ham United in their last match, at Old Trafford, and will be needing a victory against Wolves on Monday night to get back to winning ways again.

United have been largely positive since the 2-0 victory over Sunderland but there has been some bad results for the club – namely the defeat to Everton and the draws against Nottingham Forest, Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United. United need wins which need to start against Wolves and continue throughout Christmas.

Manchester United Top Scorers & Assists

⚽️ 6 – Bryan Mbeumo, 3 – Casemiro, 2 – Bruno Fernandes, Harry Maguire, Mason Mount, Benjamin Sesko, 1 – Amad, Matheus Cunha, Diogo Dalot, Mathijs de Ligt, Joshua Zirkzee

🅰️ 5 – Bruno Fernandes, 3 – Amad, 1 – Casemiro, Diogo Dalot, Patrick Dorgu, Ayden Heaven, Harry Maguire, Kobbie Mainoo, Bryan Mbeumo, Mason Mount, Benjamin Sesko, Luke Shaw, Leny Yoro

Wolves Top Scorers & Assists

⚽️ 3 – Jørgen Strand Larsen, 2 – Tolu Arokodare, Rodrigo Gomes, Marshall Munetsi, David Møller Wolfe, 1 – Santiago Bueno, Hee-chan Hwang, Ladislav Krejci

🅰️ 2 – Emmanuel Agbadou, 1 – Santiago Bueno, João Gomes, Hee-chan Hwang, Ladislav Krejci, Fer López, Marshall Munetsi, Jackson Tchatchoua, David Møller Wolfe

Predicted Manchester United XI:

Lammens;

Yoro, Heaven, Shaw;

Mazraoui, Casemiro, Fernandes, Dorgu;

Mbeumo, Cunha;

Mount

Predicted Wolves XI:

Johnstone;

Mosquera, Agbadou, Gomes;

Tchatchoua, Andre, Munetsi, Møller Wolfe;

Arias, Strand Larsen, Bellegarde

Goalkeeper: Senne Lammens

Senne Lammens needs to keep his place in goal for United this season. He is the best goalkeeper United have had since David De Gea was shown the door at the Theatre of Dreams. Mistake will be made as he is a long player still finding his feet, but from what has been seen so far, United are in good hands with the Belgian.

United will need to defend well against Wolves, who are bottom of the Premier League heading into this fixture. Teams in positions like this tend to be a threat for United, who have been largely terrible against Wolves. United will need to ensure Wolves winless in the Premier League this season on Monday night.

Defence: Leny Yoro, Ayden Heaven, Luke Shaw

United’s defence needs to find the way forward and not conceded silly goals. There were some rotational changes against West Ham because of fatigue and injury, which could still be the case against Wolves on Monday evening. Leny Yoro could find himself starting again after a slight rest during the week.

In the centre of the defence, Ayden Heaven could keep his place should Mathijs de Ligt not be fit enough to start against Wolves. On the left side of the back three, Luke Shaw should start with the fitness of Lisandro Martinez being monitored after his return from a knee injury which kept him out for many months.

Midfield: Noussair Mazraoui, Casemiro, Bruno Fernandes, Patrick Dorgu

United’s midfield will require some work in the summer as there is no real engine in the positions, which is a problem. In the centre of the midfield, Bruno Fernandes and Casemiro have partnered each other for the majority of the matches this season, which has worked well – but other players need time on the pitch too.

Kobbie Mainoo needs to find his way back into this squad – but the manager obviously does not rate him. In the wing back positions, Noussair Mazraoui and Patrick Dorgu should be starting against Wolves. The players both have enough experience and both a defensive and attack threat, so it should work well for United.

Attack: Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha, Mason Mount

United’s attack will need to find a way to winning matches, not just drawing. There needs to be a major difference in breaking down the defence of the opposition and getting the goals to win matches. United have some great players this season. Mason Mount could lead the attack for United. He has done it before.

Flanking Mount could be both Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha. The dup who signed for United in the summer came from Brentford and Wolves respectively so have Immense Premier League experience. Both have made their marks in the squad and for that reason they should be stuck with in attack.

Substitutes: Altay Bayindir; Diogo Dalot, Mathijs de Ligt, Tyrell Malacia; Manuel Ugarte, Kobbie Mainoo; Joshua Zirkzee, Amad, Shea Lacey

United should have nine players on the bench against Wolves on Monday evening. Altay Bayindir will once again remain on the bench, which is best for all concerned at this time. In defence, Diogo Dalot, Mathijs de Ligt and Tyrell Malacia should all be available despite minor injuries to Dalot and de Ligt.

In midfield, Manuel Ugarte and Kobbie Mainoo should both be available. Perhaps the latter will make it out onto the pitch in order to save his United career this season? In attack, Joshua Zirkzee, Amad and Shea Lacey could reinforce the United attack, which could well be needed against Wolves and United needs to win.

Match Prediction

United will need to get back to winning ways against Wolves on Monday evening at the Molineux. United need to better their position in the Premier League this season and earn a place in Europe, which they missed out on last season. United just need to learn how to grind out results and get the win now.

Amorim needs to find the balance in this squad, ensuring that players are effectively rotated to maintain a full squad for the remainder of the season. Players like Kobbie Mainoo need to be tested otherwise they will force their way out of the club to get the appearances elsewhere. United needs to maintain the academy too.

Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-2 Manchester United

Written by Paul

