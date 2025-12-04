Confirmed XI: Ruben Amorim names his XI to face West Ham in the Premier League

Manchester United welcome West Ham United to the Theatre of Dreams on Thursday evening in the Premier League. United overcame Crystal Palace at the weekend, winning 2-1 after a 1-0 defeat to Everton in the previous game – putting United back on the trail of victories to better their league position this season.

Ruben Amorim’s side will need to get the better of West Ham, who have won the last two matches against United scoring four goals with United only scoring one (2-1 and 2-0). West Ham seem to be relegation contenders this season so United will need to work hard to ensure that could happen.

Manchester United

Lammens;

Dalot, Heaven, Shaw;

Amad, Casemiro, Fernandes, Mazraoui;

Mbeumo, Cunha;

Zirkzee

Substitutes

Bayindir, Martinez, Malacia, Dorgu, Yoro, Ugarte, Mainoo, Mount, Lacey

West Ham United

Areola;

Wan-Bissaka, Mavropanos, Todibo, Diouf;

Magassa, Potts;

Bowen, Soucek, Fernandes;

Wilson

Substitutes

Hermansen, Walker-Peters, Kilman, Rodriguez, Irving, Earthy, Marshall, Kante, Mayers

United will need to get the better of the Hammers on Thursday night and to do that they will need to keep their heads. Losing the last two matches against West Ham should give United enough desire to end that run and help plunge the London club into the relegation battle they should be fighting this season.

United moved up to seventh in the league this weekend, just four points off second place. West Ham slid into seventeenth place, just above the relegation zone with Leeds United below them with almost the same stats this season – which is great to see. Hopefully one or both of them will be relegated this season.

Written by Paul

