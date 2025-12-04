5 December 2025

Related Stories

West Ham - PL - OT - 4:12:25
5 min read

XI Prediction: United to help put West Ham into relegation battle? Cunha to return?

editor 2 December 2025 0
Palace - SP - PL - 30:11:25
2 min read

Confirmed XI: Zirkzee, Mbeumo & Mount lead the line against Palace; Martinez & Lacey on the bench

editor 30 November 2025 0
Palace - SP - PL - 30:11:25
5 min read

XI Prediction: Martinez to start & Mount to lead United’s attack against Palace? Mbeumo to shine?

editor 29 November 2025 0

You may have missed

West Ham - PL - OT - 4:12:25
2 min read

Confirmed XI: Ruben Amorim names his XI to face West Ham in the Premier League

editor 4 December 2025 0
West Ham - PL - OT - 4:12:25
4 min read

XI Prediction: United to help put West Ham into relegation battle? Cunha to return?

editor 2 December 2025 0
Palace - SP - PL - 30:11:25
2 min read

Confirmed XI: Zirkzee, Mbeumo & Mount lead the line against Palace; Martinez & Lacey on the bench

editor 30 November 2025 0
Palace - SP - PL - 30:11:25
4 min read

XI Prediction: Martinez to start & Mount to lead United’s attack against Palace? Mbeumo to shine?

editor 29 November 2025 0

Discover more from Daily Man Utd News

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading