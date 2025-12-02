XI Prediction: United to help put West Ham into relegation battle? Cunha to return?

Manchester United -v- West Ham United

Premier League

Old Trafford, Manchester

Thursday 4th December 2025; KO 20:00 GMT

Manchester United welcome West Ham United to the Theatre of Dreams on Thursday evening in the Premier League. United overcame Crystal Palace at the weekend, winning 2-1 after a 1-0 defeat to Everton in the previous game – putting United back on the trail of victories to better their league position this season.

Ruben Amorim’s side will need to get the better of West Ham, who have won the last two matches against United scoring four goals with United only scoring one (2-1 and 2-0). West Ham seem to be relegation contenders this season so United will need to work hard to ensure that could happen.

Manchester United Top Scorers & Assists

⚽️ 6 – Bryan Mbeumo, 3 – Casemiro, 2 – Bruno Fernandes, Harry Maguire, Mason Mount, Benjamin Sesko, 1 – Amad, Matheus Cunha, Mathijs de Ligt, Joshua Zirkzee

🅰️ 5 – Bruno Fernandes, 3 – Amad, 1 – Casemiro, Diogo Dalot, Patrick Dorgu, Ayden Heaven, Harry Maguire, Kobbie Mainoo, Bryan Mbeumo, Mason Mount, Benjamin Sesko, Luke Shaw, Leny Yoro

West Ham Top Scorers & Assists

⚽️ 4 – Lucas Paquetá, Callum Wilson, 3 – Jarrod Bowen, Tomáš Souček, 1 – Mateus Fernandes, Kyle Walker-Peters

🅰️ 3 – El Hadji Malick Diouf, 2 – Jarrod Bowen, Crysencio Summerville, 1 – Alphonse Areola, Mateus Fernandes, Jean-Clair Todibo, Kyle Walker-Peters, Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Predicted Manchester United XI:

Lammens;

Yoro, De Ligt, Martinez;

Mazraoui, Casemiro, Fernandes, Shaw;

Mbeumo, Mount;

Cunha

Predicted West Ham XI:

Areola;

Wan-Bissaka, Mavropanos, Todibo, Diouf;

Magassa, Potts;

Bowen, Soucek, Fernandes;

Wilson

Goalkeeper: Senne Lammens

United’s goalkeeping situation has been dire since David De Gea was forced out of the club a few years back. Andre Onana has been largely useless and Altay Bayindir is not a United goalkeeper – both should be sold in the summer. Senne Lammens has been a revelation for United since he made his first appearance.

Lammens will be the United number one for the foreseeable future as there are no real challengers for the goalkeeping position at the club at this time. However, in the summer, when Radek Vitek returns from Bristol City. He will be hungry to achieve which could give United two decent goalkeepers next season and beyond.

Defence: Leny Yoro, Mathijs De Ligt, Lisandro Martinez

The defence is United’s best position this season based on strength in depth. United have so many options – many of them world class, which is great to see. Leny Yoro should start on the right side of the defence as his hunger and desire are second to none. What a signing the young Frenchman was for the club.

In the centre of the defence, Mathijs de Ligt should start based on his experience and ability in his position. Playing in the centre of the back three would be great for United. On the left side of the defence, Lisandro Martinez should make his first start for the club this season. It is great to see ‘the butcher’ back in action.

Midfield: Noussair Mazraoui, Casemiro, Bruno Fernandes, Luke Shaw

United’s midfield is working well at this stage of the season. Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes are working wonders together and both seem to be in undroppable form – although they will need a rest at some stage, especially with United playing twice this week for the second time this season.

In the wing back positions, Noussair Mazraoui and Luke Shaw should both start based on what they offer to the club both in defence and attack. Shaw has just made his 300th appearance for the club, which should be so much more for the defender, who suffered a near career-ending injury some years ago.

Attack: Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha, Mason Mount

United’s attacking line should be on its way to full strength with Matheus Cunha back in training and likely to be a starter against the Hammers on Thursday evening. It will be good to see him back in action. United have missed his ability and work rate and with Benjamin Sesko still out, it will be a relief to see him back.

Flanking Cunha will be Bryan Mbeumo and Mason Mount. Both players have been doing well for United this season. Mbeumo is the clubs top scorer and Mount scored his last goal at the weekend. Both should keep going for United whilst they are in this kind of form. It is good to see United back to winning ways.

Substitutes: Altay Bayindir; Diogo Dalot, Patrick Dorgu, Ayden Heaven; Manuel Ugarte, Kobbie Mainoo; Joshua Zirkzee, Amad, Shea Lacey

United will have nine players on the bench against West Ham on Thursday evening. Altay Bayindir will be the substitute goalkeeper – he will need to work hard to displace Lammens in the squad. In defence, Diogo Dalot, Patrick Dorgu and Ayden Heaven should all be available on the bench, should they be required.

In midfield, Manuel Ugarte and Kobbie Mainoo should both be available, despite speculation surrounding their careers at United. Ugarte more than Mainoo recently. In attack, Joshua Zirkzee, Amad and Shea Lacey could all be on the bench, especially if Cunha is back in action this week. Here’s hoping.

Match Prediction

United will need to get the better of the Hammers on Thursday night and to do that they will need to keep their heads. Losing the last two matches against West Ham should give United enough desire to end that run and help plunge the London club into the relegation battle they should be fighting this season.

United moved up to seventh in the league this weekend, just four points off second place. West Ham slid into seventeenth place, just above the relegation zone with Leeds United below them with almost the same stats this season – which is great to see. Hopefully one or both of them will be relegated this season.

Manchester United 2-1 West Ham United

Written by Paul

