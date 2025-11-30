Confirmed XI: Zirkzee, Mbeumo & Mount lead the line against Palace; Martinez & Lacey on the bench

Manchester United face Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon. United suffered their first defeat in the last six matches on Monday evening with a 1-0 defeat to Everton at Old Trafford. Ruben Amorim’s side will need to hit Palace hard to get that momentum back.

United have slipped to tenth in the Premier League table with 18 points – the same as Liverpool who sit in 12th and Everton who are 11th. Palace sit in fifth place with 20 points – two more than United so there will be a tough battle if United are to get another win on the road this season. Come on United!

Manchester United

Lammens;

Yoro, De Ligt, Shaw;

Amad, Casemiro, Fernandes, Dalot;

Mbeumo, Mount;

Zirkzee

Substitutes

Bayindir, Mazraoui, Martinez, Malacia, Dorgu, Heaven, Ugarte, Mainoo, Lacey

Crystal Palace

Henderson;

Richards, Lacroix, Guehi;

Munoz, Wharton, Kamada, Mitchell;

Sarr, Mateta, Pino

Substitutes

Benitez, Clyne, Canvot, Lerma, Hughes, Esse, Devenny, Nketiah, Uche

United needs to get back to winning ways in the Premier League this season. Five matches they were undefeated and ended up playing their worst match this season against Everton, who won 1-0 despite being down to ten men early in the first half. Amorim will need to get something from this team.

United have some injury problems with Benjamin Sesko and Matheus Cunha both out of action for the foreseeable future but there are enough players to cover for that loss but there is no consistency which is a major problem. United will need to work very hard against this Palace team if they want to win.

Written by Paul

