Crystal Palace -v- Manchester United

Premier League

Selhurst Park, London

Sunday 30th November 2025; KO 12:00 GMT

Manchester United face Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon. United suffered their first defeat in the last six matches on Monday evening with a 1-0 defeat to Everton at Old Trafford. Ruben Amorim’s side will need to hit Palace hard to get that momentum back.

United have slipped to tenth in the Premier League table with 18 points – the same as Liverpool who sit in 12th and Everton who are 11th. Palace sit in fifth place with 20 points – two more than United so there will be a tough battle if United are to get another win on the road this season. Come on United!

Manchester United Top Scorers & Assists

⚽️ 6 – Bryan Mbeumo, 3 – Casemiro, 2 – Bruno Fernandes, Harry Maguire, Benjamin Sesko, 1 – Amad, Matheus Cunha, Mathijs de Ligt, Mason Mount

🅰️ 3 – Amad, Bruno Fernandes, 1 – Casemiro, Diogo Dalot, Patrick Dorgu, Ayden Heaven, Harry Maguire, Kobbie Mainoo, Bryan Mbeumo, Mason Mount, Benjamin Sesko, Luke Shaw, Leny Yoro

Palace Top Scorers & Assists

⚽️ 8 – Jean-Philippe Mateta, Ismaïla Sarr, 3 – Daniel Muñoz, 2 – Tyrick Mitchell, Eddie Nketiah, Yéremy Pino, 1 – Marc Guéhi, Maxence Lacroix, Chris Richards

🅰️ 3 – Marc Guéhi, Jefferson Lerma, Yéremy Pino, 2 – Maxence Lacroix, Jean-Philippe Mateta, Daniel Muñoz, Ismaïla Sarr, Adam Wharton, 1 – Will Hughes, Daichi Kamada

Predicted Manchester United XI:

Lammens;

Yoro, De Ligt, Martinez;

Mazraoui, Casemiro, Fernandes, Shaw;

Mbeumo, Amad;

Mount

Predicted Palace XI:

Henderson;

Richards, Lacroix, Guehi;

Munoz, Wharton, Kamada, Mitchell;

Sarr, Mateta, Pino

Goalkeeper: Senne Lammens

Senne Lammens is the best goalkeeper United has and his arrival at the club in the summer could be a good one for United as the goalkeeper situation has been dire since David de Gea was forced out of the club and that Cameroonian waste of space was signed – what a terrible goalkeeper he was for United.

The Belgian international has kept his place consistently and seems to be more assured in his position with United undefeated in five matches, winning three and losing against Everton on Monday night, which is something that United needs to bounce back from on Sunday afternoon against Palace.

Defence: Leny Yoro, Mathijs De Ligt, Lisandro Martinez

United’s defence could be at its strongest against Palace is Lisandro Martinez is back in action. Leny Yoro should start on the right side of the back three as he offers a lot for his club – a class signing the summer before last. Martinez could start on the left side of the back three – a Rolls Royce of a defender.

In the centre of the defence, Mathijs de Ligt should be starting. The ability of the Netherlands international and his experience in the game is second to none. A brilliant signing for the club and one who can command his space and get the best from his teammates. Captain material should the captain change at some point.

Midfield: Noussair Mazraoui, Casemiro, Bruno Fernandes, Luke Shaw

United’s midfield requires some work in the summer and United will need to be quick at getting it done. For now though, the partnership of Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes seems to be working – but it will not work for every match as they will need to be rotated and rested, especially running up to Christmas.

In the wing back positions, Noussair Mazraoui and Luke Shaw should both start against Palace on Sunday. Both players have the experience and the ability to get the job done for the Old Trafford club. United will need to dig deep against Palace and the more width offered in both defence and attack will be great for the club.

Attack: Bryan Mbeumo, Mason Mount, Amad

United’s attacking line is short of players with both Benjamin Sesko and Matheus Cunha out of action. United seemed limp in attack against Everton – that is criticism of Joshua Zirkzee, who was poor against the Merseyside club. Bryan Mbeumo and Amad should both start against Palace behind the striker.

Against Everton, Zirkzee led the United attack but his poor performance should see him placed on the bench again. Mason Mount could do a better job leading the line as he has a more attacking mindset that Zirkzee, which is a shame for the Dutchman. Mount could help get the job done for United. It will be a challenge.

Substitutes: Altay Bayindir; Diogo Dalot, Patrick Dorgu, Ayden Heaven; Manuel Ugarte, Kobbie Mainoo, Jack Fletcher; Joshua Zirkzee, Shea Lacey

United should have nine players on the bench against Palace on Sunday. Altay Bayindir will be the goalkeeper on the bench – best place for him to be fair. In defence, Diogo Dalot, Patrick Dorgu and Ayden Heaven should all be available on the bench with United likely to need reinforcements against Palace.

In midfield Manuel Ugarte, Kobbie Mainoo and Jack Fletcher could all be available with United needing to cover for a lack of attacking players. In attack, Joshua Zirkzee and Shea Lacey could be the only attacking players on the bench with United suffering the losses of both Benjamin Sesko and Matheus Cunha.

Match Prediction

United needs to get back to winning ways in the Premier League this season. Five matches they were undefeated and ended up playing their worst match this season against Everton, who won 1-0 despite being down to ten men early in the first half. Amorim will need to get something from this team.

United have some injury problems with Benjamin Sesko and Matheus Cunha both out of action for the foreseeable future but there are enough players to cover for that loss but there is no consistency which is a major problem. United will need to work very hard against this Palace team if they want to win.

Crystal Palace 1-2 Manchester United

Written by Paul

Written by Paul

