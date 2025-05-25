Confirmed XI: Amorim selects XI against Villa! Hojlund to lead the attack? Casemiro & Fernandes in midfield? Some players say goodbye to Old Trafford!

Manchester United return to Premier League action at Old Trafford on Sunday as they welcome Aston Villa for the final Premier League match of the season. United are destines to finish either 16th or 17th this season – the worst finish in the Premier League era having finished eighth last season, which was their worst prior to this season.

United were beaten 1-0 by Tottenham Hotspur in the UEFA Europa League final in Bilbao on Wednesday evening, conceding the only goal of the match in the 42nd minute, then commanding the game but unable to get the ball into the back of the net to get back into the match. United were uninspiring to say the least and they deserved the loss.

The Premier League season coming to a close on Sunday will be welcome for United supporters, who have seen to much abject football this season from this squad of millionaires who seem to allow others to be blamed for their failing, if the reports in the media are true that some players expect Ruben Amorim to take all the blame for failure.

Manchester United

Bayindir;

Lindelof, Maguire, Heaven;

Mazraoui, Casemiro, Fernandes, Dorgu;

Amad, Mount;

Hojlund

Substitutes

Heaton; Dalot, Evans, Fredricson; Eriksen, Ugarte, Mainoo, Collyer; Obi

Aston Villa

Martínez;

Cash, Konsa, Torres, Maatsen;

Kamara, Onana;

Rogers, Asensio, McGinn;

Watkins

Substitutes

Olsen, Mings, Digne, Garcia, Barkley, Tielemans, Ramsey, Bailey, Malen

This is the final match of the season and it has been a turbulent season for United, who have achieved their worst ever season in the Premier League. The loss to Spurs in the Europa League final was a massive blow for this United team, who have nothing to celebrate but abject failure this season and that is on the club.

It could well be that United blood in a number of youth players against Villa on Sunday, but with something to gain from the fixture for Villa, United may have to put out a stronger side. These players owe it to the supporters of the club, the reason they are all millionaires, something they never seem that motivated about.

I don’t expect United to put up a fight and I don’t expect a win. I will just be glad to see this season over and United move on and do what they need to do in the summer, which is get rid of the piles of deadwood at the club and find a way out of the mess that they are in both in a footballing sense and a financial sense, which is as dire.

Written by Paul

