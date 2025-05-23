Predicted XI: Garnacho to be omitted from squad against Villa? Zirkzee to lead the line? Ugarte & Mainoo in midfield? Mazraoui in back three?

Manchester United return to Premier League action at Old Trafford on Sunday as they welcome Aston Villa for the final Premier League match of the season. United are destines to finish either 16th or 17th this season – the worst finish in the Premier League era having finished eighth last season, which was their worst prior to this season.

United were beaten 1-0 by Tottenham Hotspur in the UEFA Europa League final in Bilbao on Wednesday evening, conceding the only goal of the match in the 42nd minute, then commanding the game but unable to get the ball into the back of the net to get back into the match. United were uninspiring to say the least and they deserved the loss.

The Premier League season coming to a close on Sunday will be welcome for United supporters, who have seen to much abject football this season from this squad of millionaires who seem to allow others to be blamed for their failing, if the reports in the media are true that some players expect Ruben Amorim to take all the blame for failure.

Predicted Manchester United Starting XI – 3-4-2-1

Onana;

Mazraoui, Maguire, Yoro;

Dalot, Ugarte, Mainoo, Amass;

Amad, Fernandes;

Zirkzee

Goalkeeper: Onana

Andre Onana could be facing an Old Trafford exit this summer if the club determines that there are better goalkeepers on the market this summer – if the club can find the money to bring in any new players. The Cameroonian has conceded 148 goals in two seasons, which is embarrassing for the club.

Onana has the experience to succeed but after two turbulent seasons at the club, in which the club has finished the lowest they had previously finished in the Premier League – eighth in the 2023/24 season and 16th at the time of writing during the 2024/25 season. It has been nothing but abject failure for United.

Altay Bayindir will remain on the bench for United, as lets face it he is not better than Onana and is unlikely to make a career for himself at the Old Trafford club so he is likely to leave the club in the summer if there is interest in him, which is likely. United need some major changes this summer but will they happen?

Defenders: Mazraoui, Maguire, Yoro

The United defence will need to be tougher so they can get results. A lot of time and money has been spent on the defence over the last few years but injuries and other inconsistencies have thwarted the defence over the last few seasons with United not really getting a break – it is all part and parcel of the game though.

Against Villa, Noussair Mazraoui should be considered a centre half with United needing additions in the right (wing) back role with Diogo Dalot needing competition, if he remains at the club after the summer. Harry Maguire should be starting as the centre back in the middle of the back three, based on his height and experience.

On the left side of the back three, Leny Yoro should start as he is perhaps the best choice in this position, even given that he only arrived at the club almost a year ago. United have something to build upon in the defence with additions likely, especially if there are players to be sold that could help United rebuild once again.

Midfield: Dalot, Ugarte, Mainoo, Amass

The midfield is an issue for United, especially after the defeat to Spurs in the final of the UEFA Europa League. Manuel Ugarte is clearly a player that needs to play more, as is Kobbie Mainoo, who has suffered through injury this season and despite coming back in April, has achieved one assist between then and now. United need more.

At this current time. United have the likes of Mason Mount, Christian Eriksen, Casemiro and Toby Collyer who could compete for the positions help by Ugarte and Mainoo in this match but come the summer, Eriksen is out of contract and United will need to make other plans, especially if other players are made available for sale.

In the wing back positions in the United midfield, Diogo Dalot could start on the right side with Harry Amass starting on the left side. Dalot has bene injured of late and returned against Spurs, coming off the bench. Amass is an academy graduate and has played a handful of matches this season, and looks very promising on the left side.

Attack: Amad, Zirkzee, Fernandes

The United attacking line is not strong enough for the Premier League. United did have a number of players, many whom were not performing ahead of the January transfer window, with two leaving in that window and none coming in to replace them. Then injuries happened and United’s attack was at bare bones for months.

Joshua Zirkzee was one of the players who suffered injuries post-January which helped cause United problems, given that he was probably the best player rivalling Rasmus Hojlund, who has gone off the kilter this season. Zirkzee returned in the Europa League final but could not find a goal to get United back in the match.

Amad is another player who has a long injury layoff this season and since he returned has one goal and one assist in the matches he has played. Not the best stats, but without him United could have been much worse off. Bruno Fernandes is another who should support the attack for what he has achieved at United since January 2020.

Substitutes: Bayindir; Lindelof, Shaw, Heaven, Evans; Mount, Eriksen, Casemiro; Hojlund

United will name nine players on the bench against Villa in the Premier League on Sunday. Altay Bayindir will most likely be on the bench despite the fact that Tom Heaton is set to leave the club this summer. United need some major changes in the goalkeeping department in the summer – plus players with hunger as there is not many.

In defence, Victor Lindelof, Luke Shaw, Ayden Heaven and Jonny Evans could all be on the bench. Matthijs de Ligt could make the final match of the season, but that is unknown at present. In midfield, Mason Mount, Christian Eriksen and Casemiro could all be included in the final squad of the 2024/25 season.

In attack, Rasmus Hojlund could be the only player on the bench in an attacking sense. Alejandro Garnacho could be omitted from the squad after his comments after the UEFA Europa League final and his expected departure from the Old Trafford club in the summer, which has been coming for a long time now.

Written by Paul

Like this: Like Loading...

Discover more from Daily Man Utd News Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.