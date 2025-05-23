Preview: Amorim to test desire of his squad against Villa at Old Trafford? Zirkzee to lead the line? Garnacho dropped from the squad?

Manchester United -v- Aston Villa

Premier League

Old Trafford, Manchester

Sunday 25 May 2024, KO 16:00 BST

Manchester United return to Premier League action at Old Trafford on Sunday as they welcome Aston Villa for the final Premier League match of the season. United are destines to finish either 16th or 17th this season – the worst finish in the Premier League era having finished eighth last season, which was their worst prior to this season.

United were beaten 1-0 by Tottenham Hotspur in the UEFA Europa League final in Bilbao on Wednesday evening, conceding the only goal of the match in the 42nd minute, then commanding the game but unable to get the ball into the back of the net to get back into the match. United were uninspiring to say the least and they deserved the loss.

The Premier League season coming to a close on Sunday will be welcome for United supporters, who have seen to much abject football this season from this squad of millionaires who seem to allow others to be blamed for their failing, if the reports in the media are true that some players expect Ruben Amorim to take all the blame for failure.

United – Form, Goals Scored & Assists

Spurs 1-0 L, Chelsea 1-0 L, West Ham 2-0 L, Bilbao 4-1 W, Brentford 4-3 L, Bilbao 3-0 W

Goals: 19 – Bruno Fernandes, 11 – Alejandro Garnacho, 10 – Amad, Rasmus Hojlund, 8 – Marcus Rashford, 7 – Joshua Zirkzee, 5 – Casemiro, 4 – Diogo Dalot, Christian Eriksen, Harry Maguire, 3 – Mason Mount, 2 – Matthijs de Ligt, Kobbie Mainoo, Lisandro Martinez, Manuel Ugarte, 1 – Antony, Jonny Evans, Leny Yoro

Assists: 17 – Bruno Fernandes, 10 – Alejandro Garnacho, 8 – Amad, 6 – Manuel Ugarte, 5 – Diogo Dalot, 5 – Christian Eriksen, 3 – Marcus Rashford, 2 – Casemiro, Rasmus Hojlund, Lisandro Martinez, Noussair Mazraoui, Joshua Zirkzee, 1 – Kobbie Mainoo, Harry Maguire, Leny Yoro

Villa – Form, Goals Scored & Assists

Spurs 2-0 W, Bournemouth 1-0 W, Fulham 1-0 W, Palace 3-0 L, City 2-1 L, Newcastle 4-1 W

Goals: 17 – Ollie Watkins, 14 – Morgan Rogers, 12 – Jhon Durán, 8 – Marco Asensio, 5 – Amadou Onana, Youri Tielemans, 4 – Ross Barkley, John McGinn, Jacob Ramsey, Marcus Rashford, 3 – Ezri Konsa, Donyell Malen, 2 – Leon Bailey, Ian Maatsen, 1 – Emiliano Buendía, Matty Cash

Assists: 15 – Morgan Rogers, 14 – Ollie Watkins, 10 – Youri Tielemans, 7 – Lucas Digne, Jacob Ramsey, 6 – John McGinn, Marcus Rashford, 4 – Leon Bailey, 2 – Matty Cash, Ian Maatsen, Pau Torres, 1 – Marco Asensio, Ross Barkley, Tyrone Mings

Previous Meetings & Connections

United and Villa have met 59 times in the Premier League. United have won 40 times, drawn 14 times with Villa winning five times. United have scored 106 goals in these matches, winning seven penalties; scoring five. Villa have scored 40 goals, winning one penalty, scoring it.

United have kept 29 clean sheets in these matches with Villa keeping eight. Discipline has been an issue in the matches against Villa. United players have been shown 92 yellow cards and three red cards. Villa players have been shown 85 yellow cards and four red cards.

Peter Schmeichel, Eric Djemba-Djemba, Mark Bosnich, Dwight Yorke, Ashley Young and Tom Cleverley have all played for United and Villa. Steve Bruce was a former manager for Villa and player for United and Roy Keane was a former assistant manager at Villa and player for United, both winning so much at United.

Team News

United: The Red Devils have two players out due to injury at this moment in time but there is a possibility that Matthijs de Ligt is available for the final Premier League match of the season. Other than this, United have all other players who were available against Spurs in the Europa League final.

Ruled Out: Matthijs de Ligt (knee) and Lisandro Martinez (knee)

Doubts: None

Suspended: None

Villa: The Birmingham club has just two players out of action at this time with Youri Tielemans and Marcus Rashford both out injured. However, Rashford is ineligible to face his parent club so would be missing from this match anyway. Jacob Ramsey has been suspended but will be available to face United this weekend.

Ruled Out: Marcus Rashford (thigh – not eligible to face parent club) and Youri Tielemans (other)

Doubts: None

Suspended: None

Predicted United Starting XI – 3-4-2-1

Onana;

Mazraoui, Maguire, Yoro;

Dalot, Ugarte, Mainoo, Amass;

Amad, Fernandes;

Zirkzee

Predicted Villa Starting XI – 4-2-3-1

Martinez;

Cash, Konsa, Torres, Maatsen;

Kamara, Onana;

Rogers, Asensio, McGinn;

Watkins

History, training and the lead up to the big match

This is the final match of the season and it has been a turbulent season for United, who have achieved their worst ever season in the Premier League. The loss to Spurs in the Europa League final was a massive blow for this United team, who have nothing to celebrate but abject failure this season and that is on the club.

It could well be that United blood in a number of youth players against Villa on Sunday, but with something to gain from the fixture for Villa, United may have to put out a stronger side. These players owe it to the supporters of the club, the reason they are all millionaires, something they never seem that motivated about.

I don’t expect United to put up a fight and I don’t expect a win. I will just be glad to see this season over and United move on and do what they need to do in the summer, which is get rid of the piles of deadwood at the club and find a way out of the mess that they are in both in a footballing sense and a financial sense, which is as dire.

Manchester United 2-1 Aston Villa

Written by Paul

