Confirmed XI: Amorim picks XI to face Spurs in Europa League final; Amad, Fernandes, Casemiro, Mazraoui & Yoro to start? Zirkzee on the bench?

Manchester United face Tottenham Hotspur in the UEFA Europa League final at the San Mames Stadium in Bilbao on Wednesday evening. It will be the most important match of the season for both United and Spurs who are 16th and 17th in the Premier League respectively so whichever team wins will be playing Champions League football.

United are undefeated in the Europa League this season – the only club in a European competition to have that record, which will boost them as they get ready to face off against the North London club in Northern Spain. Rubin Amorim will be doing all he can to get players back for this important clash, which is much needed for the club.

The Old Trafford club has endured a tough season, which will be the worst season in the clubs Premier League history giving the manager and the owners of the club a lot of work to do in the summer to right the wrongs and see United starting in much better form next season, which is very important for a club the size of United.

Manchester United

Onana;

Yoro, Maguire, Shaw;

Mazraoui, Fernandes, Casemiro, Dorgu;

Amad, Mount;

Hojlund

Substitutes

Bayindir; Lindelof, Dalot, Heaven, Evans, Amass; Eriksen, Ugarte, Mainoo, Collyer; Zirkzee, Garnacho

Tottenham Hotspur

Vicario;

Porro, Romero, van de Ven, Udogie;

Sarr, Bissouma, Bentancur;

Johnson, Solanke, Richarlison

Substitutes

Austin, Whiteman, Danso, Son, Tel, Grey, Spence, Odobert, Davies, Scarlett, Moore, Ajayi

United and Spurs have met 204 times in the history of both clubs, even playing each other in Europa back in 1963 with United winning the tie and reaching the quarter final stage of the Cup Winner’s Cup that season. Spurs may be in the driving set against United this season, but United have shown desire in the UEFA Europa League.

Spurs have not had any success for well over a decade, last winning the Carling Cup, which United have lifted many times – now called the Carabao Cup. Spurs do not have the same pedigree as United, who as a team have really shown class in the European competition this season – the only club unbeaten in a European competition.

United have suffered many injury problems in the run up to this clash but it is hoped that a number of players could return to fitness in time to play some part in this fixture, which will be the most important match for the club this season as United cannot finish much higher in the Premier League this season – this is the one United need to win.

