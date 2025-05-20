Manchester United face Tottenham Hotspur in the UEFA Europa League final at the San Mames Stadium in Bilbao on Wednesday evening. It will be the most important match of the season for both United and Spurs who are 16th and 17th in the Premier League respectively so whichever team wins will be playing Champions League football.

United are undefeated in the Europa League this season – the only club in a European competition to have that record, which will boost them as they get ready to face off against the North London club in Northern Spain. Rubin Amorim will be doing all he can to get players back for this important clash, which is much needed for the club.

The Old Trafford club has endured a tough season, which will be the worst season in the clubs Premier League history giving the manager and the owners of the club a lot of work to do in the summer to right the wrongs and see United starting in much better form next season, which is very important for a club the size of United.

Predicted Manchester United Starting XI – 3-4-2-1

Onana;

Mazraoui, Maguire, Yoro;

Dalot, Ugarte, Casemiro, Dorgu;

Amad, Fernandes;

Hojlund

Goalkeeper: Onana

Andre Onana will be starting in goal for United against Spurs in Bilbao to contest the UEFA Europa League trophy. He is the goalkeeper with experience, despite the fact that he has largely been terrible for United since signing for the club in the summer of 2023. His experience will be key against Spurs though.

The Cameroonian has conceded 147 goals for the club in all competitions since making his competitive debut for the club, which is a massive number of goals to conceded in two seasons. That said, United have been much better in Europe than they have in the Premier League or any other domestic competition.

Ruben Amorim has taken four goalkeepers to Bilbao with him but it is likely that two have gone along for the ride with just Onana and Altay Bayindir likely to be involved in the match with Bayindir on the bench should the need for him to be involved arise. Tom Heaton and Dermot Mee will probably not be involved.

Defenders: Mazraoui, Maguire, Yoro

The United defence will be somewhat stronger against Spurs but Matthijs de Ligt has not recovered in time to be available for the club, which is a shame. That said, United will most likely have Noussair Mazraoui, Harry Maguire and Leny Yoro as the players starting in the back three, which is a strong selection.

Mazraoui should be starting on the right side of the back three with Maguire in the centre of the back three and Yoro starting on the left side of the back three. United will have a number of other options in defence with the likes of Victor Lindelof, Luke Shaw, Jonny Evans, Ayden Heaven Harry Amass and Tyler Fredricson also travelling.

United should have enough experience and youth on the bench in this important match of the season, which will define the 2025/26 season for the Old Trafford club, especially where participation in a European competition is concerned. If United win they will play UEFA Champions League football next season.

Midfield: Dalot, Ugarte, Casemiro, Dorgu

The United midfield should have enough strength to take on Spurs in Bilbao. Diogo Dalot has returned to action so if fit, should start on the right side of the midfield in the wing back position. Patrick Dorgu should start in the left wing back position as I believe this duo will have the wide positions covered for the Old Trafford club.

In the centre of the midfield, Manuel Ugarte and Casemiro will be entrusted to command the midfield and the defensive and attacking areas with both players partial to a shot from outside of the box and Casemiro good on goal this season. There will be enough firepower on the bench to make changes, should they be needed.

Mason Mount, Christian Eriksen, Kobbe Mainoo and Toby Collyer have also travelled to Bilbao so could play a part in the clash against Spurs if changes are needed – and they will be. United should have enough on the bench to make a difference, should it be required as Spurs may have beaten United three times this season – this is different.

Attack: Amad, Hojlund, Fernandes

The United attacking line is the important part for United as they will be expected to find the goals to see United to lifting their second Europa League title, winning their first under Jose Mourinho back in the 2016/17 season. Rasmus Hojlund will lead the line for United but his form is questionable and it is the beginning of the end for him.

Amad should start as he has proven himself time and time again this season, coming forward as the type of attacking player that United need – one who consistently performs for the club and wants to achieve things with United. Bruno Fernandes should also start based on what he has done for the club since he signed in January 2020.

United will have Joshua Zirkzee and Alejandro Garnacho on the bench, which are great players to have should United fall short with the players who start for the club. It is a good predicament for the club to be in as in the past few months, United had no attacking players on the bench to call upon, which was a major problem for them.

Substitutes: Bayindir; Lindelof, Shaw, Heaven, Evans, Amass; Mount, Eriksen, Mainoo, Collyer; Zirkzee, Garnacho

United can name a maximum of 12 players on the bench with five of them making it onto the pitch, a sixth if it goes to extra time. Altay Bayindir will be the substitute goalkeeper on the bench with Onana starting the match. United should have enough strength in depth on the bench for the clash with Spurs.

In defence, Victor Lindelof, Luke Shaw, Ayden Heaven, Jonny Evans and Harry Amass will be named on the bench with Tyler Fredricson missing out. In the midfield, Mason Mount, Christian Eriksen, Kobbie Mainoo and Toby Collyer will be available for when changes are required for United to contest the Europa League trophy.

In attack, United will have Joshua Zirkzee and Alejandro Garnacho to call on should the attacking players not get what Amorim expected, which is likely. Having these players on the bench, both of whom have experience in European competition, will be the key for United to prevail and better their very poor season.

