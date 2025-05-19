Tottenham Hotspur -v- Manchester United

UEFA Europa League

San Mames Stadium, Bilbao

Wednesday 21 May 2024, KO 20:00 BST

Manchester United face Tottenham Hotspur in the UEFA Europa League final at the San Mames Stadium in Bilbao on Wednesday evening. It will be the most important match of the season for both United and Spurs who are 16th and 17th in the Premier League respectively so whichever team wins will be playing Champions League football.

United are undefeated in the Europa League this season – the only club in a European competition to have that record, which will boost them as they get ready to face off against the North London club in Northern Spain. Rubin Amorim will be doing all he can to get players back for this important clash, which is much needed for the club.

The Old Trafford club has endured a tough season, which will be the worst season in the clubs Premier League history giving the manager and the owners of the club a lot of work to do in the summer to right the wrongs and see United starting in much better form next season, which is very important for a club the size of United.

United – Form, Goals Scored & Assists

Chelsea 1-0 L, West Ham 2-0 L, Bilbao 4-1 W, Brentford 4-3 L, Bilbao 3-0 W, Bournemouth 1-1 D

Goals: 19 – Bruno Fernandes, 11 – Alejandro Garnacho, 10 – Amad, Rasmus Hojlund, 8 – Marcus Rashford, 7 – Joshua Zirkzee, 5 – Casemiro, 4 – Diogo Dalot, Christian Eriksen, Harry Maguire, 3 – Mason Mount, 2 – Matthijs de Ligt, Kobbie Mainoo, Lisandro Martinez, Manuel Ugarte, 1 – Antony, Jonny Evans, Leny Yoro

Assists: 17 – Bruno Fernandes, 10 – Alejandro Garnacho, 8 – Amad, 6 – Manuel Ugarte, 5 – Diogo Dalot, 5 – Christian Eriksen, 3 – Marcus Rashford, 2 – Casemiro, Rasmus Hojlund, Lisandro Martinez, Noussair Mazraoui, Joshua Zirkzee, 1 – Kobbie Mainoo, Harry Maguire, Leny Yoro

Spurs – Form, Goals Scored & Assists

Villa 2-0 L, Palace 2-0 L, Bodo/Glimt 2-0 W, West Ham 1-1 D, Bodo/Glimt 3-1 W, Liverpool 5-1 L

Goals: 17 – Brennan Johnson, 15 – Dominic Solanke, 12 – James Maddison, 11 – Heung-min Son, 10 – Dejan Kulusevski, 6 – Pape Matar Sarr, 5 – Richarlison, 4 – Pedro Porro, 3 – Wilson Odobert, Mathys Tel, 2 – Rodrigo Bentancur, Yves Bissouma, Djed Spence, 1 – Damola Ajayi, Lucas Bergvall, Will Lankshear, Mikey Moore, Cristian Romero, Dane Scarlett, Timo Werner

Assists: 12 – Heung-min Son, 11 – Dejan Kulusevski, James Maddison, 9 – Pedro Porro, 8 – Dominic Solanke, 7 – Brennan Johnson, 4 – Lucas Bergvall, 3 – Pape Matar Sarr, Djed Spence, Timo Werner, 2 – Mikey Moore, Richarlison, Cristian Romero, Dane Scarlett, Micky van de Ven, 1 – Rodrigo Bentancur, Mathys Tel, Destiny Udogie

Previous Meetings & Connections

United and Spurs have met twice in a European competition – the Cup Winner’s Cup in the 1963/64 season. Spurs beat United 2-0 in the second round first leg at White Hart Lane with United winning 4-1 at Old Trafford, winning 4-3 on aggregate to cruise into the quarter final stage, only to lose to Sporting CP.

United and Spurs have met 204 times in all competitions with United winning 96 times, drawn 51 times and losing 57 times. Spurs have beaten United three times this season; 3-0 and 1-0 in the Premier League and 4-3 in the Carabao Cup so United must stand up and be counted against the North London club on Wednesday evening.

Jack Hall, Jimmy Brown, Garth Crooks, Alan Brazil, Terry Gibson, Chris McGrath, Fraizer Campbell, Chris Jones, Zeki Fryers, Teddy Sheringham, Dimitar Berbatov, Michael Carrick and Christian Eriksen have all played for both United and Spurs in the history of the two clubs.

Team News

United: The Red Devils have some significant injury problems and it is hoped that the likes of Matthijs de Ligt, Leny Yoro and Diogo Dalot could all be fine enough to play a part in the UEFA Europa League final on Wednesday evening. Ruben Amorim wants his team to get into the mood to beat Spurs and lift the trophy.

Ruled Out: Matthijs de Ligt (knee), Lisandro Martinez (knee), Leny Yoro (ankle/foot), Diogo Dalot (calf/shin/heel) and Joshua Zirkzee (thigh)

Doubts: Jonny Evans (other)

Suspended: None

Spurs: Spurs have a few injury problems ahead of the Europa League final on Wednesday evening with some major players out of action, which will be a blow for them. United have lost three times against them this season and will be seeking to get the victory which will be most upsetting for Spurs – and so it should be.

Ruled Out: Radu Dragusin (knee), Dejan Kulusevski (knee), Dane Scarlett (groin/hip/pelvic), James Maddison (knee), Timo Werner (thigh) and Lucas Bergvall (ankle/foot)

Doubts: None

Suspended: None

Predicted United Starting XI – 3-4-2-1

Onana;

Mazraoui, Maguire, Yoro;

Dalot, Ugarte, Casemiro, Dorgu;

Amad, Fernandes;

Hojlund

Predicted Spurs Starting XI – 4-3-3

Vicario;

Spence, Danso, Davies, Udogie;

Sarr, Bissouma, Bentancur;

Johnson, Solanke, Richarlison

History, training and the lead up to the big match

United and Spurs have met 204 times in the history of both clubs, even playing each other in Europa back in 1963 with United winning the tie and reaching the quarter final stage of the Cup Winner’s Cup that season. Spurs may be in the driving set against United this season, but United have shown desire in the UEFA Europa League.

Spurs have not had any success for well over a decade, last winning the Carling Cup, which United have lifted many times – now called the Carabao Cup. Spurs do not have the same pedigree as United, who as a team have really shown class in the European competition this season – the only club unbeaten in a European competition.

United have suffered many injury problems in the run up to this clash but it is hoped that a number of players could return to fitness in time to play some part in this fixture, which will be the most important match for the club this season as United cannot finish much higher in the Premier League this season – this is the one United need to win.

Tottenham Hotspur 1-3 Manchester United

Written by Paul

