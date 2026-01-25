Confirmed XI: Carrick names unchanged XI for Arsenal clash! Gunners running scared?

Manchester United travel to North London to face Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon. Michael Carrick will coach his second United match this season and a second big challenge for the Red Devils. Manchester City were beaten 2-0 at Old Trafford last Saturday – a great win for United.

With Arsenal on the horizon, you can tell the fear that Arsenal supporters have for United. They only just beat United at the start of the season and we all know that Arsenal are about to bottle the season. And they think they are going to win the UEFA Champions League too. They should be a comedy act. They bottle everything.

Manchester United

Lammens;

Dalot, Maguire, Martinez, Shaw;

Mainoo, Casemiro;

Amad, Fernandes, Dorgu;

Mbeumo

Substitutes

Bayindir; Mazraoui, Malacia, Yoro, Heaven; Mount, Ugarte; Cunha, Sesko

Arsenal

Raya;

Timber, Saliba, Magalhães, Hincapié;

Ødegaard, Zubimendi, Rice;

Saka, Jesus, Trossard

Substitutes

Arrizabalaga, Mosquera, White, Lewis-Skelly, Madueke, Merino, Eze, Martinelli, Gyökeres

United have the ability to put Arsenal in their place. City were well and truly put in their place last weekend. United will need to keep pressing and aim to dominate the game, which will give Arsenal a game to play but United have the presence and the ability to get the better of the side who end up bottling every season.

Carrick did wonders for United in his first game in charge this season last weekend and will be fired up to get United to make their mark against Arsenal and in the Premier League this season. Arsenal have 15 more points than United this season but a defeat will open up the title race once again for the bottlers of North London.

