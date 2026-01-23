XI Prediction: United make Arsenal bottle again? Carrick masterclass to see United running riot?

Arsenal -v- Manchester United

Premier League

Emirates Stadium, London

Sunday 25th January 2025; KO 16:30 GMT

Manchester United travel to North London to face Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon. Michael Carrick will coach his second United match this season and a second big challenge for the Red Devils. Manchester City were beaten 2-0 at Old Trafford last Saturday – a great win for United.

With Arsenal on the horizon, you can tell the fear that Arsenal supporters have for United. They only just beat United at the start of the season and we all know that Arsenal are about to bottle the season. And they think they are going to win the UEFA Champions League too. They should be a comedy act. They bottle everything.

Manchester United Top Scorers & Assists

⚽️ 8 – Bryan Mbeumo, 5 – Bruno Fernandes, Benjamin Sesko, 4 – Casemiro, Matheus Cunha, 3 – Mason Mount, 2 – Amad, Patrick Dorgu, Harry Maguire, Joshua Zirkzee, 1 – Diogo Dalot, Mathijs de Ligt

🅰️ 10 – Bruno Fernandes, 3 – Amad, Patrick Dorgu, 2 – Matheus Cunha, Diogo Dalot, 1 – Casemiro, Ayden Heaven, Harry Maguire, Kobbie Mainoo, Bryan Mbeumo, Mason Mount, Benjamin Sesko, Luke Shaw, Leny Yoro, Joshua Zirkzee

Arsenal Top Scorers & Assists

⚽️ 9 – Viktor Gyökeres, Gabriel Martinelli, 7 – Bukayo Saka, Leandro Trossard, 5 – Eberechi Eze, Mikel Merino, 4 – Gabriel Magalhães, Declan Rice, Martín Zubimendi, 3 – Gabriel Jesus, Noni Madueke, Jurriën Timber, 1 – Riccardo Calafiori, Ethan Nwaneri, Martin Ødegaard, Ben White

🅰️ 8 – Declan Rice, 7 – Bukayo Saka, Leandro Trossard, 5 – Jurriën Timber, 4 – Eberechi Eze, Myles Lewis-Skelly, Martin Ødegaard, 3 – Riccardo Calafiori, Gabriel Magalhães, Mikel Merino, Martín Zubimendi, 2 – Noni Madueke, 1 – Max Dowman, Viktor Gyökeres, Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli, Christian Nørgaard, William Saliba, Ben White

Predicted Manchester United XI:

Lammens;

Dalot, Maguire, Martinez, Shaw;

Mainoo, Casemiro;

Amad, Fernandes, Dorgu;

Mbeumo

Predicted Arsenal XI:

Raya;

White, Saliba, Magalhães, Timber;

Ødegaard, Zubimendi, Rice;

Madueke, Gyökeres, Martinelli

Goalkeeper: Senne Lammens

Senne Lammens is the right goalkeeper for United and after his great performance against City, he should be starting against Arsenal. It is not as if United has another goalkeeper capable of putting in a shift like he does for the Old Trafford club. The Belgian is a great fit for this team and I believe he will achieve at United.

Lammens is ideal for United to move on after Andre Onana and Atlay Bayindir were given a chance and not good enough for the club. United should get rid of both in the summer and bring in another goalkeeper to rival Lammens or utilise a player from the academy and give them matches to find their feet and challenge.

Defence: Diogo Dalot, Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martinez, Luke Shaw

United’s defence was at the top of their game against City and will be itching to do the same against Arsenal, who seem to think they have done enough to win the Premier League this season – just like every season when they turn into bottlers. Diogo Dalot and Luke Shaw should start in the fullback roles once again.

In the centre of the defence, Harry Maguire and Lisandro Martinez should once again partner after the performance they put in against City. They did an amazing job against City and will do the same again. United will have options on the bench with Leny Yoro and Ayden Heaven.

Midfield: Kobbie Mainoo, Casemiro

The midfield seems to have the impetus to thrive now that Carrick has made the changes needed and Kobbie Mainoo is back on the pitch aiming to prove himself as he did under Erik ten Hag. Partnering Mainoo will be Casemiro, which will be his last match against Arsenal before he departs the club in the summer.

United will have options on the bench with Mason Mount, Manuel Ugarte and Jack Fletcher all able to play in these positions. United have some great players at the club this season but in the summer, changes will need to be made, especially in the midfield with at least two midfielders needing to be recruited.

Attacking Midfield: Amad, Bruno Fernandes, Patrick Dorgu

United’s attacking midfield is strong and Carrick should start with the same players that started against City last weekend. Amad will be seeking to get goals in the back of the net again after seeing goals ruled offside against City. Bruno Fernandes will start in the centre, where he plays his best football.

Patrick Dorgu scored against City last weekend and will be seeking to do the same this weekend. This trio may not be the best on paper that United could field but in terms of ability and hunger, they have everything. United will have many options on the bench to replenish the attack later on in the clash with Arsenal.

Striker: Bryan Mbeumo

Bryan Mbeumo should start as the striker once against for United. He just seems to have it all and carry the club forward. Him signing for United was a great move in the summer, what a player he has been already and will be in the not too distant future for the club. The Cameroonian is such a baller for the club.

There will be options on the bench for United with Benjamin Sesko likely to get minutes on the pitch but he will also need to do the business to get United goals, which is his main job at the club. Now is the time for United’s fortunes to change and this season will not have been a waste of time. If it happens.

Substitutes: Altay Bayindir; Noussair Mazraoui, Leny Yoro, Ayden Heaven; Mason Mount, Manuel Ugarte, Jack Fletcher; Benjamin Sesko, Shea Lacey

United will have nine players on the bench against Arsenal in the Premier League. Altay Bayindir will be the substitute goalkeeper on the bench once again. In defence, Noussair Mazraoui, Leny Yoro and Ayden Heaven will all be available should any defensive changes need to be made, which they will.

In midfield, Mason Mount, Manuel Ugarte and Jack Fletcher should all be available to strengthen the midfield and the attacking line. In attack, Benjamin Sesko and Shea Lacey should also be available with the latter chomping at the bit to find involvement for the first team after his red card in the FA Cup.

Match Prediction

United have the ability to put Arsenal in their place. City were well and truly put in their place last weekend. United will need to keep pressing and aim to dominate the game, which will give Arsenal a game to play but United have the presence and the ability to get the better of the side who end up bottling every season.

Carrick did wonders for United in his first game in charge this season last weekend and will be fired up to get United to make their mark against Arsenal and in the Premier League this season. Arsenal have 15 more points than United this season but a defeat will open up the title race once again for the bottlers of North London.

Arsenal 1-3 Manchester United

Written by Paul

